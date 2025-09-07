Europe’s cheapest beach destination with £1.60 pints can be reached for under £33

It’s known as the ‘Pearl of the Black Sea’

A historic city boasting white sandy beaches, a UNESCO-listed old town and beer for under £2 has topped a new ranking of affordable beach breaks in Europe – and it’s reachable for under £33 from the UK.

With the long nights rolling in most people will be dreaming of those ice cold pints next to the coast and watching the waves lap against the sand as you take forty winks on a sunbed.

But according to the latest inflation figures, everything is getting more expensive these days – not just at home, but abroad too.

Summer holidays pushed inflation to the highest level since early 2024, according to the most recent figures, with Brits being forced to cut back on things like going out and hotel costs in order to bag a vacation at a good price.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for those looking to get away.

A new ‘cheap beach index’ has just been published, documenting the best places to bag a bargain that are reachable from the UK.

Nessebar, which occupies a small peninsula in Bulgaria, was named the best-value beach in the new easyJet index thanks to its affordable hospitality and dependable shoulder-season deals on flights and hotels.

Known as the Pearl of the Black Sea, Nessebar is one of Bulgaria’s most remarkable destinations, with a blend of history, culture, and seaside charm, as well as charming cobblestone streets and a famous seafood scene.

Close behind in the list is the Budva Riviera in Montenegro, which boasts a range of idyllic beaches along a 35 kilometre stretch of the Adriatic coast in western Montenegro, and the Costa de Almería in Spain, which is known for the unique Tabernas Desert and its golden beaches.

Further down the table, value keeps rolling in destinations like Zadar and Nin in Croatia, Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol in Spain and Halkidiki in Greece, which pair clear seas with competitive apartment and hotel prices, meaning a seven-night stay rarely breaks the bank outside peak weeks.

Italy’s Olbia and Puglia also rank within the top 20 cheap beach list, offering a taste-first take on affordable beach breaks.

Here’s the list in full:

The Cheap Beach Index

Higher score = cheaper. Prices are indicative shoulder-season estimates in GBP.

Destination Country Airport Beer (£) Ice cream (£) Return flight (£) Hotel (3* £/night) Family meal (£) Couple 3-course dinner (£) Index score (0–100) Sunny Beach / Nessebar (via Burgas) Bulgaria BOJ £1.60 £1.20 £70 £45 £28 £22 94.1 Budva Riviera (via Tivat) Montenegro TIV £1.90 £1.50 £70 £55 £35 £30 73.6 Costa de Almería (Almería) Spain LEI £3 £1.80 £60 £60 £38 £36 60.9 Costa Dorada (Reus/Salou) Spain REU £2.55 £1.80 £60 £70 £40 £36 55.8 Pula / Medulin Croatia PUY £3.10 £1.80 £70 £60 £40 £40 50.8 Zadar & Nin Croatia ZAD £3.20 £1.80 £70 £60 £40 £40 50.1 Costa Blanca (Alicante) Spain ALC £2.55 £2 £60 £75 £42 £36 49.3 Costa del Sol (Málaga) Spain AGP £2.55 £2 £60 £80 £44 £36 44.5 Halkidiki (via Thessaloniki) Greece SKG £4.25 £2 £60 £65 £44 £36 43.1

