Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

‘Gem don’t think you meant to post this’

Gemma Collins had a shocker on social media after she accidentally leaked plans for her wedding day in a video posted on Instagram.

The former TOWIE star recorded herself discussing private details of her big day with her makeup stylist on the set of a Sky Mobile shoot.

After updating fans on her latest project, she accidentally left the camera running as she opened up about her upcoming nuptials.

Collins is set to have one of the biggest weddings in showbiz history when she finally ties the knot with her fiancé, Rami Hawash next year.

She has already revealed that the big bash will be pretty OTT, but the latest revelations are sure to shock even her most devoted fans.

According to the leaked video, the reality TV star is planning to get married on ice in a moment that will rekindle her appearance on the popular ITV show, Dancing on Ice.

In the video, she says her partner, Rami, “just loves me in ice skates”, before revealing that he has asked her to do a dance for him in the rink.

Social media users were quick to flag the overshare, with one person saying: “Gem don’t think you meant to post this”.

Another added: “Where you meant to be talking about your wedding in this video??”, while a third person said: “Bit too much information at the end Gemma”.

Collins first met Rami in 2011 and they got engaged in 2013, before calling it quits just weeks later.

They got engaged for the second time in 2021 after rekindling their romance during lockdown.

Rami then popped the question once again during a romantic proposal in the Maldives last February.