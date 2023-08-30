Search icon

Lifestyle

30th Aug 2023

Woman says she started wearing ‘terrible wigs’ after work banned her pink hair

Joseph Loftus

‘I am a self-expressive person and I feel very confident with pink hair so I came up with a solution to keep the job and my hair’

In the aftermath of covid, the working world changed for many of us.

Lots of jobs in 2023 require less time in the office, less time commuting, more time on Google Meets, Zoom calls, Slack, as opposed to physical face-to-face interactions, but being front-of-house isn’t one of these jobs, as Emily Benschoter found out not so long ago.

Benschoter, 29, landed a front of house role in the hospitality industry without a face-to-face or video interview so understandably her new boss had absolutely no idea what she looked like.

@emuhleeebee

Replying to @PastelBabii @TeccaN9na JESUS HAS IN FACT RISEN. #foryou #fyp #maliciouscompliance #corporate #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporatehumor #corporateamerica #jesus #wig

Benschoter decided to bring up her appearance before her first shift – just in case there were some issues – and thank God she did, because it turns out pink hair was a big no-no for her boss.

Instead of turning around and walking away, Benschoter came up with a solution: what if she wears a wig?

@emuhleeebee

Replying to @TeccaN9na Bestie, I don’t even have the WORDS #fyp #foryou #maliciouscompliance #corporate #corporatelife #corporatehumor #corporateamerica #pinkhair #coloredhair

♬ original sound – Keenan

Ever since, Benschoter, has been showing off her flamboyant wigs on TikTok. One video with more than 600,000 views says: “When you have pink hair but corporate does not approve so you wear terrible wigs.”

In conversation with Newsweek, Benschoter explained: “It’s dehumanizing that I can’t be accepted at face value because my hair is a non-traditional color. It’s so superficial that my hair color is an obstacle.

“I prefer my pink hair, it’s me to my core. So now I purposely pick wacky wigs which is quite funny.”

@emuhleeebee

Replying to @punkyhaircolour 😌 #pinkhair #coloredhair #pinkhairdontcare #fyp #foryou #corporate #corporatelife #wig #badwig #badwigs #maliciouscompliance

♬ original sound – ab

She added: “The worse the wig, the better. It is a way to open up the conversation with the customers who think it is insane that I have to cover my pink hair.”

Perhaps what most people are confused about is that Benschoter’s workplace allows her wigs but not her pink hair.

One person wrote: “They think this is better?”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Michael Jackson’s ‘real voice’ revealed after being called out for faking high-pitched one

Michael Jackson’s ‘real voice’ revealed after being called out for faking high-pitched one

By Joseph Loftus

Grandparents and three-year-old grandchild killed in horror crash

Grandparents and three-year-old grandchild killed in horror crash

By Joseph Loftus

Police officer hit by train while helping man dies

nottinghamshire police

Police officer hit by train while helping man dies

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Huge £250m indoor water park and spa opening in UK

indoor waterpark

Huge £250m indoor water park and spa opening in UK

By Danny Jones

Here are the 20 best countries to visit in your lifetime

Travel

Here are the 20 best countries to visit in your lifetime

By Paul Moore

Ryanair has just announced a huge flights sale – but you have to act fast

Deals

Ryanair has just announced a huge flights sale – but you have to act fast

By Laura Holland

Cadbury is about to change the recipe on one of its most iconic chocolate bars

Cadburys

Cadbury is about to change the recipe on one of its most iconic chocolate bars

By Ben Kenyon

Here are the 20 phrases that people most commonly misuse

Education

Here are the 20 phrases that people most commonly misuse

By Paul Moore

QUIZ: Can you name all 50 states of the United States of America?

USA

QUIZ: Can you name all 50 states of the United States of America?

By Eric Lalor

Burger King will face legal action claiming its Whoppers are too small

Burger King

Burger King will face legal action claiming its Whoppers are too small

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Kane reveals David Beckham inspiration behind Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane reveals David Beckham inspiration behind Bayern Munich move

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler was only cast after his daughters were in new record-breaking Netflix movie

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler was only cast after his daughters were in new record-breaking Netflix movie

By Steve Hopkins

The Equalizer 3 is full of brutal violence and gore

Denzel Washington

The Equalizer 3 is full of brutal violence and gore

By Rory Cashin

Bank staff fall ill after ‘funny smell’ as ambulances and fire crew rush to ‘hazmat’ scene

hazmat

Bank staff fall ill after ‘funny smell’ as ambulances and fire crew rush to ‘hazmat’ scene

By Steve Hopkins

Andre Onana recalled to Cameroon national team

Andre Onana

Andre Onana recalled to Cameroon national team

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Newcastle fans call for Steve Bruce to be sacked after losing to Sheffield United

Football

Newcastle fans call for Steve Bruce to be sacked after losing to Sheffield United

By Reuben Pinder

Ever wondered what the ideal age gap in a relationship is? Wonder no more…

feature-homepage

Ever wondered what the ideal age gap in a relationship is? Wonder no more…

By JOE

Jamie Carragher has heaped some pretty high praise on Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge

Jamie Carragher has heaped some pretty high praise on Daniel Sturridge

By Robert Redmond

Opponent of boxer who died after brain injury admits to having ‘suicidal thoughts’

Boxing

Opponent of boxer who died after brain injury admits to having ‘suicidal thoughts’

By Daniel Brown

Could Monica and Chandler be getting back together on TV?

Friends

Could Monica and Chandler be getting back together on TV?

By Ben Kenyon

Harry Potter fans confused after new Goblet Of Fire scene suddenly appears in movie

Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans confused after new Goblet Of Fire scene suddenly appears in movie

By Tobi Akingbade

Load more stories