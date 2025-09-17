TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

‘Really helped with my mood through the winter’

With the winter months fast approaching it means the evenings will get darker earlier and we’ll get less time in the sunlight.

Over the past few years people have found a way to combat this and get their sunshine fix during winter with SAD lamps.

SAD lamps provide bright light therapy which improves sleep, boosts your mood, increases energy, and enhances focus so you feel revitalised throughout the day.

They’ve also been going viral on TikTok, with users showing their different SAD lamps to help “beat seasonal depression”.

A popular choice is this 360 degree lamp that’s been given a limited-time discount on Amazon.

Usually priced at £36.95, shoppers can get the SAD lamp for £28.45, and put it in your bedroom, living room, or office space.

There are three colour settings, with daylight, natural light and warm light to choose from, which help combat seasonal blues, insomnia, and sunlight deprivation.

It delivers up to 10,000 of UV-free, LED full-spectrum light for effective and natural light therapy that’s free from glares and flickering.

Plus it has a built-in timer which can be set up to 90 minutes, so you can keep the lamp on to help you fall asleep.

The lamp has three different colours, and four brightness settings

It’s a popular choice among shoppers who have tried and tested the SAD lamp, giving it an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

One customer said: “Absolutely brilliant – wasn’t sure it would helpful at all but it really helped with my mood through the winter.”

Another gave it the full five stars, saying: “Excellent product. My mood has noticeably changed for the better after a couple of days.”

While a third wrote: “This is a fantastic little lamp, and very effective at helping with my son’s SAD symptoms through the darker months. I would highly recommend.”

Others said it’s a “lovely little sad lamp that’s very good for sleeping” and “it’s a nice small and subtle lamp, I have it on a side table by the sofa so it gives off a nice light without being too ‘in your face’”.

