Three pawed puppy found abandoned in carrier bag on Christmas Eve

He’s been named Buddy

A puppy with a missing paw has been found abandoned in a carrier bag in North London.

The dog, who has been named Buddy, was found on Christmas Eve at around 10am in the Tottenham Marshes nature reserve.

A dog walker found the puppy and called the RSPCA who have launched an appeal for information.

They wrote: “This lovely little chap was deliberately abandoned, tied in an Iceland carrier bag.

“Had it not been for the kind actions of the passer-by who lent a helping hand, we might be looking at a different outcome.

“He’s a little underweight and is missing his paw and part of his rear leg because of a deformity, which looks sore on the end. He’s now getting the care he needs at our animal hospital.”

The RSPCA said the ordeal must have been “frightening and bewildering” for Buddy.

Let’s hope Buddy finds his forever home soon.