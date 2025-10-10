Search icon

10th Oct 2025

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

JOE

‘Best thing that you can do for yourself’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are praising this at-home teeth whitening kit that’s been given a huge discount.

The cult-favourite device from SmilePro transforms your smile from the comfort of your own home – with no need for pricey dentist appointments.

The at-home teeth whitening kit normally costs £97 but it’s currently on sale for just £49.

You’ll get a rechargeable, water-resistant LED accelerator light and three Advanced Teeth Whitening Pens as part of the kit.

Each dentist-approved pen provides up to 30 treatments, which works out at less than £2 per day, and it promises visible results in as little as one day.

The blue light accelerates the whitening formula to lift deep stains from coffee, wine, soda, and smoking, while the red light soothes gums, targets inflammation, and kills bacteria that cause bad breath.

To use the at-home kit, you must apply the formula to the teeth, insert the mouth tray, and activate the accelerator light.

After 10 minutes, you can pop the kit away and carry on with your day, making a quick and easy part of your daily routine.

SmilePro’s enamel-safe formula leaves your mouth feeling fresh and prevents any future stains from appearing. Plus, it’s also safe to use on veneers, caps, and crowns. 

Shoppers have described the at-home whitening kit as a ‘game-changer’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested SmilePro have given it rave reviews.

One customer wrote: “I’m obsessed. I noticed results within 2–3 days and am now only using it once a month to maintain it and am loving it. I have had sensitive teeth in the past but haven’t had any problems with this product.”

Another said: “Best thing that you can do for yourself. I started with shade 9 and down to shade 3 for just 7 days. This product really works and worth it if you want to boost your confidence real quick.”

While a third said: “Game-changer! I have tried a number of different teeth whitening kits throughout the years and I have to say that SmilePro is the only product that shows results the first time you use it!”.

To shop the SmilePro at-home whitening kit for £49 head to the website here.

Topics:

Affiliate

