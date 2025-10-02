Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

‘Don’t hesitate, this was the best purchase’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are buying this one product that makes a ‘dramatic difference’ to the temperature of their home.

With energy bills confirmed to be rising this month for the average household, people will be looking to cut some costs during the winter months.

And as tempting as it is to crank up the heating in winter, it’ll make a big impact on your energy bills.

Well, this one product is helping to boost insulation and retain heat, keeping your living space nice and toasty at no extra cost.

The thermal curtains from Amazon are priced at just £9.99 and have been dubbed as the ‘best purchase’ by shoppers.

The curtains are ideal for windows and doors, with an easy-to-hang design so you can install them in minutes.

They’re designed to be energy-efficient, as they reduce heat loss and contribute to lower energy bills and a comfortable indoor environment.

Plus the curtains work all year round, as they block heat from entering the room during summer, and the blackout function keeps the light out for a good night’s sleep.

They come in various sizes and widths, and can be machine washed at 30C so you can keep them fresh throughout the year.

Shoppers have praised the thermal curtains as ‘good value for money’.

The affordable thermal curtains are a popular choice among shoppers, with more than 40,000 reviews from those who have tried and tested them.

They’ve been given an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon who consider them a ‘good value for money’.

One customer said they’re “definitely suitable for keeping the warm air in”, adding: “I have bought two of these, as I am impressed with how smart looking but hard wearing they are. Well worth the money.”

Another explained: “The French doors were letting in so much cold air that we couldn’t sit in that room for a few days.. well this beauty changed all that. 10 mins after hanging we noticed a dramatic difference. The room was now retaining heat.”

They added: “Don’t hesitate, this was definitely the best purchase.”

While a third: “Pleasantly surprised with how well this door curtain was able to keep in the heat. I was worried that it felt quite light and it couldn’t possibly block any drafts but it is very good material, while also being soft and looking stylish.”

Others said the curtains “help keep the heat in and cold out”, and “great for keeping heat in in the winter”.

To shop the £9.99 thermal curtains head to Amazon here.