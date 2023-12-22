Scientists discover ‘the ideal hangover cure’ which could be useful this Christmas

Christmas is finally here

It’s the last weekend. Just a few more sleeps to go. And over the next ten days a ridiculous number of alcoholic beverages will be swallowed leaving many of us in a world of pain the following morning, but hey isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

For millenia, man has dreamed about waking up hangover free. If one could enjoy all the positives of alcohol (of course there’s a lot of negatives too) without waking up dry mouthed, foggy headed, heaving into the sink the next day, then what a Christmas miracle that would be.

There’s countless old wives tales and tricks to stop a hangover dead in its tracks. Some swear by a fry-up. Others, a Pro-Plus. Some even say flat lemonade. But now the scientists have spoken and honestly, it’s definitely worth a try.

According to the scientists, what you should be consuming after a heavy night is a drink consisting of coconut water, lime, and pear.

Ideally this should be accompanied by a small amount of cheese, cucumber, and tomato.

The thought of polishing off one of these concoctions with shaky hands and sweat dripping off your eyeballs doesn’t sound ideal but sometimes you’ve just gotta bite the bullet.

The research into this was performed by the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, India, back in 2019.

The conclusions stated: “A beverage made from a blend of sweet lime, pear, and coconut water could be used to overcome hangover.

“The consumption of this beverage with cheese, cucumber, and tomatoes may further alleviate the hangover symptoms.”

Remember to drink responsibly folks.