‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

‘I refuse to believe you’re the same person’

Sarah Andres is a beauty and makeup vlogger from Edmonton, Canada, who has wowed her millions of followers across the globe with her radical transformation videos.

In one video, shared to her 747,000 fans on TikTok, Sarah shows herself transforming in her at-home makeup studio.

In just a few seconds of video, Sarah went her being all natural and makeup-less to being a complete diva queen, with many people in the comments saying she looks just like Mariah Carey.

One person wrote: “I refuse to believe you’re the same person.” Another quipped: “Look like Mariah Carey.”

A third wrote: “Love it. I need to know everything! And I mean everything!” Another commented: “Plz teach us how to do this makeup”

Sarah is understandably incredibly proud of her talent, even going so far as to be label herself a catfish.

While not every comment was positive, many jumped to Sarah’s defence, arguing that the “haters are jealous”. Another person commented: “I think you are great at what you do. The makeup application is flawless.”

Although most people were complimentary about Sarah’s image, most demanded a full-length tutorial vid, to show just exactly how she does it.

The mother-of-one, who apparently lost her front teeth in a quad biking accident, achieves her radical after appearance using products like foundation, concealer, mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick, but people still can’t believe that it’s the same person.

Now that’s art.

