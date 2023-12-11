Search icon

Lifestyle

11th Dec 2023

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

Joseph Loftus

‘I refuse to believe you’re the same person’

Sarah Andres is a beauty and makeup vlogger from Edmonton, Canada, who has wowed her millions of followers across the globe with her radical transformation videos.

In one video, shared to her 747,000 fans on TikTok, Sarah shows herself transforming in her at-home makeup studio.

In just a few seconds of video, Sarah went her being all natural and makeup-less to being a complete diva queen, with many people in the comments saying she looks just like Mariah Carey.

One person wrote: “I refuse to believe you’re the same person.” Another quipped: “Look like Mariah Carey.”

@lashesandlosing

Why was this so fun 💜 Tutorial Coming 💜 #makeup #trending #transformation #transition #catfish #glowup

♬ Bops Goin Brazy – Tyga

A third wrote: “Love it. I need to know everything! And I mean everything!” Another commented: “Plz teach us how to do this makeup”

Sarah is understandably incredibly proud of her talent, even going so far as to be label herself a catfish.

While not every comment was positive, many jumped to Sarah’s defence, arguing that the “haters are jealous”. Another person commented: “I think you are great at what you do. The makeup application is flawless.”

@lashesandlosing

Replying to @laurarichards473 Bitter Betty 🥰 #makeup #transformation #transition #trending #glowup

♬ ASHLEY LOOK AT ME X PONY – ALTÉGO

Although most people were complimentary about Sarah’s image, most demanded a full-length tutorial vid, to show just exactly how she does it.

The mother-of-one, who apparently lost her front teeth in a quad biking accident, achieves her radical after appearance using products like foundation, concealer, mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick, but people still can’t believe that it’s the same person.

Now that’s art.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

Christmas

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

I'm A Celeb

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 319

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 319

By Charlie Herbert

Dad Bible: Sky show their age with ‘Jay Zee’ caption

Dad Bible

Dad Bible: Sky show their age with ‘Jay Zee’ caption

By JOE

Plus-sized model says strangers tell her she’ll ‘crush husband’s legs’

fat shaming

Plus-sized model says strangers tell her she’ll ‘crush husband’s legs’

By JOE

These are the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the world…

Travel

These are the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the world…

By Paul Moore

Science has revealed exactly how many people you should go travelling with

Science

Science has revealed exactly how many people you should go travelling with

By JOE

Sex therapists agree that “great sex” can take less time than your favourite TV show

Sex

Sex therapists agree that “great sex” can take less time than your favourite TV show

By Ben Kenyon

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

Chelsea

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

By Callum Boyle

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

By Charlie Herbert

Romelu Lukaku sent off for tackle so bad it broke opponent’s sock

Football

Romelu Lukaku sent off for tackle so bad it broke opponent’s sock

By Callum Boyle

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

By Callum Boyle

Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

I'm A Celeb

Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

WWE star Sheamus says Vince McMahon is his dream workout partner

Fitness

WWE star Sheamus says Vince McMahon is his dream workout partner

By Alex Roberts

Marco Verratti’s incredibly bizarre booking was actually a deserving one

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti’s incredibly bizarre booking was actually a deserving one

By Ben Kiely

WWE superstar Enzo Amore suspended following rape accusation

Enzo Amore

WWE superstar Enzo Amore suspended following rape accusation

By James Dawson

Chris Sutton strikes again and says Rangers’ real derby is now with Partick, not Celtic

Celtic

Chris Sutton strikes again and says Rangers’ real derby is now with Partick, not Celtic

By Rob Burnett

David Walliams makes shocking comment about child’s dead pet on Britain’s Got Talent

britain's got talent

David Walliams makes shocking comment about child’s dead pet on Britain’s Got Talent

By James Dawson

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘fake’ reports linking him with Sporting Lisbon return

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘fake’ reports linking him with Sporting Lisbon return

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories