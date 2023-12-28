Search icon

28th Dec 2023

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

Jack Peat

But it’s on the east coast of Scotland!

People are being left completely dumbfounded by a map that proves Edinburgh is further west than Bristol.

The Scottish capital, which is located on Scotland’s EAST coast, still sits further west than the west country of England in a geographical riddle that has to be seen to be believed.

The longitude – which is used to determine the east-west position of a point on Earth – of Edinburgh is 3.18 degrees, while Bristol’s is 2.58 degrees.

Cardiff also has a longitude of 3.18 degrees, meaning the Welsh capital sits on the same line as its Scottish counterpart!

Needless to say, the fact has left people totally dumbfounded.

Responding to a tweet from Channel 4 presenter Alex Thomson, who dropped the geographical bombshell on the social media platform a few years back, one person replied: “The fact that Edinburgh lies further west than Bristol has caused me to run around my house shrieking.”

Another user, Tom Nightingale, said: “I have just learnt that Edinburgh is west of Bristol, and now I don’t know what to believe.”

And Ste added: “For me, the Edinburgh-Bristol fact is up there with the Hamburg being further north than Liverpool one.”

And while we’re on mad geographic facts, did you know that Norwich is further north than Leicester and Newcastle is further west than the Isle of Wight?

Unbelievable Jeff!

