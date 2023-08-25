Search icon

25th Aug 2023

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride’s dress

Charlie Herbert

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride's dress

‘I would never speak to the kid’s parents again’

People have been calling for child-free weddings after watching a clip of a toddler wiping their face on the bride’s wedding dress.

Whether or not kids are welcome at the wedding is always one of the biggest decisions when planning the big day.

But this TikTok may make your mind up.

In the viral video, a young child decides the best option as a napkin replacement was the bride’s wedding dress.

Fortunately, the bride doesn’t seem too fussed, and sees the funny side.

The short clip was captioned: “Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal…or just don’t invite kids.”

It has since been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

@thefoxsaystwins

Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal…or just don’t invite kids #bridefail #imsoembarrassed #weddingwhoops #rehersaldinner #kidfreewedding #kidsaremessy

♬ dumb dumb – sped up – mazie

Many took to the comments to say that incidents like this were exactly why kids would not be welcome at their wedding.

One person commented: “No kids at my wedding.”

Another said: “And this is exactly why I’m having a child-free wedding.”

A third wrote: “I would never speak to the kid’s parents again.”

While someone else penned: “I used to not understand when people said no kids at their wedding but I think I understand now.”

It seems that child-free weddings are becoming more and more common as well.

Wisconsin-based wedding planner Meredith Bartel told Glamour that couples are being more frugal now, because of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“We’re not relying on our parents to pay for weddings the way we were a couple decades ago,” she said.

“People are making their own choices instead of having their parents plan their weddings.”

She continued: “It’s a chair at a table. Now an adult guest can’t be invited because of that kid.”

