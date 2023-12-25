Oti Mabuse gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ as she becomes mum for the first time

It’s a Christmas miracle

Former Strictly star, Oti Mabuse, has given birth to her first child following her “miracle pregnancy”.

The 33-year-old dancer shared the happy news on her Instagram, writing: “Merry Christmas. Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones.”

Oti, her husband Marius and their Christmas baby were all wearing matching festive pyjamas while their dog looked on.

Oti previously revealed that herself and Marius has been trying to conceive for a while before sharing her pregnancy news last month live on her breakfast show.

With a humungous smile she said: “Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we’ve been holding some good news. We’re having a baby!”

She went on to say her “beautiful journey” is “nearly over”, joking that “Christmas is about to get even louder”.

Oti also told her Instagram followers: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.”

Congratulations to Oti and Marius.