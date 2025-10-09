Search icon

Lifestyle

09th Oct 2025

Ninja kitchen favourite that’s ‘surprisingly quiet’ slashed to less than £100

Jonny Yates

Ninja kitchen favourite that's 'surprisingly quiet' slashed to less than £100

‘Perfect for early mornings’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ninja is known for its air fryers, but they also have other cult-favourite kitchen gadgets including one that’s been given a big discount.

The Ninja cold press juicer machine has dropped 24% from £129.99 to £99 in a limited-time deal on Amazon.

The discount comes just after Amazon wrapped up its Prime Big Deal Days sale on 7-8 October, and it seems shoppers can still bag some offers.

This Ninja machine powers through pulp for hassle-free juicing, and helps you create juice, wellness shots and drinks in three simple steps.

While its powerful but quiet motor means you can enjoy your morning juice with minimal noise.

The Ninja juicer has a cold press technology, with its motor and 9-segment auger to produce more juice, less foam, and brighter colours.

It’s easy to assemble, and has just two, one-touch programmes making it simple to use every day.

Plus, thanks to its removable parts it can be cleaned easily by hand, or just pop it into the dishwasher.

Shoppers have described it as ‘great value for money’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Ninja device have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One wrote: “It’s surprisingly quiet for such a powerful machine, which makes it perfect for early mornings without disturbing anyone.”

“The build quality feels premium, the juice tastes fantastic, and the included accessories make it ready to use right out of the box. Definitely worth the investment if you want healthy, homemade juice without the hassle,” they added.

Another wrote: “It’s great value for money. Brilliant juicer that makes smooth, foam-free, and vibrant juice,” and is “fairly compact” in the kitchen.

While a third said: “The Ninja cold press juicer exceeded my expectations. Juice extraction is excellent, leaving a fine, dry pulp with minimal waste.”

Others said the juicer “perfectly meets my needs” and the “cleaning is an absolute dream”.

To shop the limited-time discount on Ninja’s Cold Press Juicer Machine head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Ninja

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Affiliate

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Affiliate

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

Affiliate

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

By Jonny Yates

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

Affiliate

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

Affiliate

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

By Jonny Yates

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

By Harry Warner

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

By Joseph Loftus

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

By JOE

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

Amazon

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

By Sammi Minion

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

By Charlie Herbert

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Football

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

By Sammi Minion

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

Load more stories