Ninja kitchen favourite that’s ‘surprisingly quiet’ slashed to less than £100

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ninja is known for its air fryers, but they also have other cult-favourite kitchen gadgets including one that’s been given a big discount.

The Ninja cold press juicer machine has dropped 24% from £129.99 to £99 in a limited-time deal on Amazon.

The discount comes just after Amazon wrapped up its Prime Big Deal Days sale on 7-8 October, and it seems shoppers can still bag some offers.

This Ninja machine powers through pulp for hassle-free juicing, and helps you create juice, wellness shots and drinks in three simple steps.

While its powerful but quiet motor means you can enjoy your morning juice with minimal noise.

The Ninja juicer has a cold press technology, with its motor and 9-segment auger to produce more juice, less foam, and brighter colours.

It’s easy to assemble, and has just two, one-touch programmes making it simple to use every day.

Plus, thanks to its removable parts it can be cleaned easily by hand, or just pop it into the dishwasher.

Shoppers have described it as ‘great value for money’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Ninja device have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One wrote: “It’s surprisingly quiet for such a powerful machine, which makes it perfect for early mornings without disturbing anyone.”

“The build quality feels premium, the juice tastes fantastic, and the included accessories make it ready to use right out of the box. Definitely worth the investment if you want healthy, homemade juice without the hassle,” they added.

Another wrote: “It’s great value for money. Brilliant juicer that makes smooth, foam-free, and vibrant juice,” and is “fairly compact” in the kitchen.

While a third said: “The Ninja cold press juicer exceeded my expectations. Juice extraction is excellent, leaving a fine, dry pulp with minimal waste.”

Others said the juicer “perfectly meets my needs” and the “cleaning is an absolute dream”.

To shop the limited-time discount on Ninja’s Cold Press Juicer Machine head to Amazon here.