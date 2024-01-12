‘My wife lost her leg in a car crash, now I want to divorce her’

It’s a controversial one

A man has revealed that he is debating divorcing his wife after she lost her leg in a car crash resulting in their marriage becoming loveless.

The man, who wrote to the Daily Mail’s agony aunt page, explained that his wife was in a “terrible car accident” years ago which led to her leg being amputated.

The man revealed that his wife got a prosthetic leg and worked hard on her physical therapy but after a few “rough” years, their relationship has completely changed.

He wrote: “I went from concerned husband to full-time carer and now it feels almost like we’re just roommates?

“She is still struggling to sleep so she has her own room downstairs, while I’m still in what was our bedroom upstairs. I work at an office every day and by the time I get home, she’s usually so exhausted that she goes to bed an hour or so after I walk in the door.”

The man added: “We haven’t had sex since the accident happened three years ago and I can’t even remember the last time we kissed properly. I haven’t even had the chance to think about what it would be like having sex with her since her surgery because she doesn’t seem to have any interest in that anymore.

“It feels like any passion in our relationship died out the moment she got into the accident. Saying ‘I love you’ just feels like part of the routine now rather than being filled with any meaning.

“I love my wife, but I can’t help but think we’d both be happier if we just ended this marriage. There’s no bitterness or anything on my part, but I also don’t want to spend the rest of my life tied up in a platonic relationship that has no fire or excitement.”

He concluded his letter, writing: “Would I be the worst person in the world if I divorced my wife?”

In response to the letters, the Mail’s agony aunt responded that he would only be the worst person in the world if he divorced her without first sitting down and talking it out with her.

They continued saying that perhaps many of the husbands problems could be sorted out if he was to discuss it with his wife.

What’s your take?