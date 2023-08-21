Search icon

21st Aug 2023

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

Joseph Loftus

‘Call me anything you want, but don’t call me late for dinner’

Tyson Fury’s predecessor in the echelons of boxing greats said that, none other than former Heavyweight Champion of the World, George Foreman.

However Fury doesn’t just call his kids anything – he calls them all exactly the same thing.

Fury and Paris have thre sons and each one of them is called Prince. There’s Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, and Prince Adonis Amaziah.

The couple’s three daughters, on the flip side, are called Venezuela, Valencia, and Athena.

As you can probably guess, these three all got their names from places because they mothers name (Paris) is a place too.

Getty Images

But what about the lads? Well, speaking in the new hit Netflix documentary, At Home With The Fury’s, Tyson explained they’re all called Prince because: “I’m a king and they’re all princes until they can earn their rightful name.”

As the title of the show suggests, At Home With The Fury’s follows the Fury’s through their family life as Fury tries to embrace retirement (once again).

Fury announced one of his retirements back in April 2022 after knocking out Dillian Whyte in his homecoming fight at Wembley Stadium, however this retirement proved short-lived when he quickly confirmed a third fight with Derek Chisora for that December.

After a dominant display against Chisora, resulting in a tenth round TKO, Fury called out fellow champion, Oleksandyr Usyk, leading to months of speculation and failed negotiations.

In the meantime Fury has announced his retirement once again – however whether or not Fury will step foot in the ring again is another matter entirely. You never know with this guy.

Regardless of your opinion on Fury – if he does stick to his guns and call it a day once and for all, he will surely be remembered as one of the all time greats.

For his defeat against Klitschko, becoming the first man in eleven years to do so, his self-destructive ballooning in weight, dependence on alcohol and drugs, and the subsequent comeback and numerous victories over the so-called hardest hitter in boxing history, Deontay Wilder.

Surely that’s enough to cement one’s legacy for good.

