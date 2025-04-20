Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

‘There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns.’

A man who joined more than 1,000 men in a queue to have sex with Bonnie Blue has spoken about his experience.

Earlier this year, the OnlyFans star claimed to have broken a world record by having sex with 1,057 in 12 hours.

In a post on social media this week, Bonnie thanked “all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands” for helping her hit the record.

For months, the 25-year-old has spoken about wanting to break the record, with fellow OnlyFans star Lily Phillips also saying she was aiming for the same feat.

Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, made the announcement this week that she had had sex with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours (Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox)

But Bonnie has seemingly hit the milestone first, with a rep for the adult content creator telling the Sun: “She slept with 1057 people. As she hit 1000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day.”

They added that a video of the day will be shared on Bonnie’s OnlyFans in due course.

Now, one of the men in the queue has opened up about the experience, saying it was “the most surreal” of his life.

Ali Walker, 42, had hoped to be one of the men to have sex with Bonnie, but ended up being put off by the scenes he saw in the queue, such as men lined up in boxer shorts and “bank-robber style” balaclavas.

He told MailOnline: “I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time but when I got there it was a free for all.

“There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns. She was surrounded by guys.

“There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved.”

Walker said he was “probably one of the oldest there” and that most of the guys were in “their late teens and early 20s.”

He continued: “People were just going in and a group would surround her. Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in.

“She was in the middle and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her.”

Walker explained that people were given masks to hide their face when they arrived, with “99 per cent of the people” covering their faces.

He said the masks were “balaclava-style, very thin, like the sort bank robbers wear.”

Walker said he waiting for two hours at first, then grabbed some lunch. When he returned and waited for another two hours, Bonnie was “still going at it.”

“I don’t know how she did it. I left at about six or seven and she was still going and she carried on,” he said.

Bonnie has also opened up about some of the logistics of the challenge. Those of you who are good at maths might have already done some calculations in your head and worked out that 1,057 men in 12 hours equates to less than a minute with each person.

In the video announcing her record-breaking achievement, the adult star explained to Josh Lee Spooner that she started with ‘gangbangs’, before later switching to one-on-one.

When asked how she felt, and whether any parts of her body hurt, she said: “Probably down there, a little bit. I don’t need a wheelchair, I am fine. It just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I’ve had.

She added: “If it had carried on like it did for the first three, four hours I would have struggled.”

Her longest break of the day was reportedly three minutes long.

Meanwhile, the Metro reports that a major UK TV channel was present, and will be releasing a documentary based on Bonnie’s challenge.

The previous record holder was adult film star Lisa Sparks. She slept with 919 men at the Third Annual World Gangbang Championship in Warsaw back in 2004.