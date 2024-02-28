‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

A Scottish schoolteacher has taken to TikTok to share her classroom pet peeves and has urged parents to stop buying a list of items for their kids.

The woman goes by the username teaching.rural on the app, and the clip has amassed over 613,000 views and 25,000 likes.

The post has led to a mixture of comments from opposing sides.

At the top of the list of things that this particular primary school teacher dislikes are metal water bottles.

These types of heavy duty bottles have replaced the old fashioned sport bottles in most workplaces and classrooms.

She added that the reason she doesn’t like these bottles is because kids regularly fail to screw the lids closed properly, leading to them being dropped on the floor and the liquid spilling everywhere.

Not to mention the noise they make when they fall on the floor. “It’s like dropping a brick,” she said.

Next up on the list of things to stop buying your kids are lace-up shoes.

The reason for these being that most kids aren’t taught how to tie their own laces properly and, as a result, teachers consistently have to get down on their knees and loop, swoop and pull on the pupils behalf.

“When there’s one teacher and 25 children, this takes a while”, she said.

Another thing on the teacher’s list are bright and colourful pencil cases. The reason for this is that kids often are distracted by them and struggle to concentrate.

Lastly, and perhaps the most bizarre of them all, is parents who pack oranges in their kid’s lunchboxes.

According to teaching.rural, this is because young children often can’t peel them themselves, and it can be really time-consuming and take a lot of effort to peel everyone’s fruit.

The comments section contains a mixture of reactions from both sides of the fence.

One user said: “The bottles are the worst by a mile, every time they fall over it distracts the kids for 10 minutes or more”.

Another user said: “If your kid can’t do laces, just get them Velcro shoes”.

A third person chimed in: “I’m a secondary school teacher and those water bottles do my head in”.

One user suggested that this teacher might be “in the wrong job”.