‘I haven’t spoken to my husband since his nephew wore white to our wedding’

The groom threatened to leave his own wedding over his wife’s behaviour

A bride was left in tears after her six-year-old nephew wore white to her wedding.

The wedding took place earlier this month but while the ceremony went amazingly, the bride was absolutely distraught by the groom’s six-year-old nephew’s wicked attempt to steal her thunder.

Taking to Reddit, the groom claimed that his wife was “very strict” on the dress code which specifically mentioned “no white”.

At the reception the groom claims to have found his wife crying in the bathroom before she confronted his sister and asked her and her son to leave.

This prompted the groom to ask if he was in the wrong for calling his wife “insecure and selfish”.

The incident was apparently so bad that the bride and groom slept in separate beds on their wedding night and haven’t spoken since.

The groom explained on Reddit: “The reception was going well, until I noticed my wife walking over to the bathroom with her face held in her hands. Obviously I could tell my wife was upset as we’ve been together for three years now and I can tell when she’s upset.

“Once I got to the bathroom I knocked on the door and informed my wife that it was me at the door. After a few minutes I heard the door unlock and open. When I got in a saw my wife sitting on the floor with mascara running down her cheeks.”

When the groom asked his wife what was wrong, she explained that she was devastated because his nephew was wearing “white jeans and a white bow tie”.

The groom continued: “I told her she was overreacting but in a much nicer way and I said that she should go enjoy the reception and forget about the whole thing.

“She eventually texted her sister to come to the bathroom and fix her makeup so she could go back out and have a good night.”

Later on the groom found out that his wife had asked his sister to leave with her child, unless they had a change of clothes.

He said: “My wife [felt] she was completely in the right for what she asked, and I told her that if she kicks my family out, then I will happily leave too.”

After the wedding came to an end, the wife went to her mother’s house and the two “haven’t spoken” since.

The post has since blown up on Reddit and almost everybody in the comment section is Team Groom with one person writing: “It’s a six-year-old in a bow tie. Did she think people would confuse him for the bride?”

Another commented: “If the sister was the one wearing a white dress, or maybe a teenage niece, I might agree with you. But it’s a six-year-old boy in white jeans and bowtie. Seriously. If that ruins your night, then you have a lot more problems.”

Oh man, talk about a bad do.