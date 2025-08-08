Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

‘This is one of the most insane X-rays I’ve ever seen’

A doctor has shared stomach-turning X-ray images of a man who had tapeworms breeding inside of him after he made a serious kitchen error.

Sam Ghali, an Assistant Professor in Emergency Medicine at the University of Florida, shared the shocking images in a post on X, saying it was “one of the most insane X-Rays I’ve ever seen.”

Speaking over the X-Ray pictures, Dr Ghali explained that the small white marks were dozens of calcified tapeworm eggs, which had been laid in the soft tissue of the man’s pelvis.

The parasitic worms had made their way into the man’s body after he at undercooked pork, a condition is known as cysticercosis.

This is where larval cyst of taenia solium make their way into the body. Once there, they can burrow into muscular and soft tissue and travel “throughout the entire body,” Dr Ghali said.

Here's a video I made breaking down one of the most insane X-Rays I've ever seen#FOAMed pic.twitter.com/wp8xtGFTV5 — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) January 16, 2025

He explained: “These cysts can travel anywhere throughout the entire body, heavily to the muscular and soft tissue of the hips and the legs. This condition comes from when the patient eats undercooked, or raw, pig. If just in the pelvis, they don’t pose a life-threatening problem. The problem is if they travel to the brain and lodge there.

“That can cause very serious issues. As you can imagine, that can lead to neurological symptoms like headaches, confusion, seizures and even death. The moral of the story is never eat raw pork.”