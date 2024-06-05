Search icon

Lifestyle

05th Jun 2024

Family left heartbroken after £12,000 cruise holiday cancelled due to social media error

Ryan Price

This is a crazy story.

A mother of four has taken to TikTok to tell the story of how a £12,000 dream holiday cruise went horribly wrong, all thanks to a social media mistake.

Tiffany Banks, who goes by the name @thathippiedoc on TikTok, described how excited her family was for the Carnival Cruise they had booked which was set to take off from Miami, Florida and explore the stunning islands of the Caribbean.

In a TikTok posted on 12th May, two days before the holiday of a lifetime was scheduled to start, Tiffany explained how she got an email first thing in the morning from the cruise company saying that two of their planned excursions while on the cruise had been cancelled.

@thathippiedoc ♬ original sound – Tiffany Banks

Concerned, she called the company, and a customer service representative on the other end told her that her excursions had been cancelled because her cabin had been cancelled.

Tiffany, who had made the initial booking a year prior, remarked that this sent her into a full blown panic. She had booked the most luxurious and most expensive cabin – the Presidential Excel suite.

She ended up getting to speak to a lead customer service representative who told her that, days prior, the system had been logged into and the booking had been cancelled.

After two and a half hours on the phone with the company, the only solution that was offered on their behalf was two interior rooms for Tiffany, her husband and their four children.

Considering Tiffany had paid £12,000 for the suite alone, with a further £4,000 on top of that for the planned excursions and flights to Miami from their home in Kentucky, the cheapest room on board was not an acceptable replacement for what she had paid for.

When she demanded a refund instead of the offer of two interior rooms, the lead rep said that getting her money back wasn’t an option, explaining that it was against their cancellation policy to issue a refund within 15 days or less of the cruise date.

Determined to have the holiday she had booked for the best part of a year, Tiffany vowed to take her and her family down to Miami in the hopes of being able to board the cruise from the port.

@thathippiedoc #carnivalsucks @carnival #fyp #dreamvacation #dreamcrushers ♬ original sound – Tiffany Banks

As many guessed, this decision turned out to just add more pain to the family’s experience.

When some TikTok viewers became suspicious that Tiffany wasn’t sharing the full story, the mum-of five said: “I’m an open book. I talk too much. I give out too much information — that’s just me, naturally.”

Well, it turns out that that statement couldn’t be more true, as Carnival later explained to the mum the real reason her booking was cancelled.

They told Tiffany that she was a victim of “identity theft” after she accidentally shared the booking reference number of her family’s trip on Facebook when posting a countdown to the trip.

And, on that very same day, someone who had seen that went and made an account with Carnival and used Tiffany’s booking number before cancelling the family’s holiday at the last minute.

In another TikTok, Tiffany revealed that Carnival told her that the IP address of the person who canceled was in British Columbia, but that they were unable to get an identity of the fraudster.

The company offered her a future cruise credit for £8,000 contingent on the mom posting on social media “something to the effect of Carnival has now resolved the issue.”

Tiffany refused the offer, stating: “We’re not sailing with Carnival ever again.”

While it seems Tiffany and her family remain traumatised by the incident, there’s a lesson for the rest of us in the story. Do not share personal details on social media.

Related Links:

Cruise ship gives warning to all passengers before arriving in popular city

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone with a Barclaycard

Topics:

Complaint,Cruise,Lifestyle,Social Media,TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

Coronation Street

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

Load more stories