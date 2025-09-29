Search icon

29th Sep 2025

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

Jonny Yates

Drivers rush to buy 'outstanding' dash cam that has limited-time discount

‘Does exactly that I need without costing a fortune’

Drivers are rushing to buy this ‘brilliant’ dash cam that’s been given a big discount.

Usually priced at £69.99, the dash cam has been reduced by 25% for a limited time on Amazon.

The GKU 4K Dash Cam, which has been described as ‘outstanding’ is now priced at £52.42.

This compact gadget is just 1.4 inches tall and captures every journey in Ultra HD 4K video.

It comes with a wide 170-degree lens that takes in road signs, number plates and the crucial details.

While the advanced WDR night vision keeps footage clear and balanced, even when roads are dimly lit.

You can also link the dash cam up to your phone without hassle, as it has built-in WiFi, so clips can be viewed, downloaded or shared immediately.

When you’re parked, it switches into surveillance mode, keeping watch 24/7 with a time-lapse function that records smartly while saving memory.

It also includes a 64GB SD card, and has room to expand up to 256GB if you want even more storage on the dash cam.

You can connect the dash cam to your phone to view and download the recordings, which customers say is ‘convenient’.

The dash cam has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer who gave the dash cam the full five stars, said: “It’s a solid little camera that does exactly what I need without costing a fortune.”

They added: “The video quality is sharp, and the wide-angle lens covers a lot of the road. The night vision is especially impressive – picks up details really well even in low light.

“The design is compact and doesn’t block my view, plus it was super easy to set up.”

Another said: “The video quality is outstanding, capturing every detail in crystal-clear 4K resolution. The built-in WiFi makes it so convenient to transfer and review footage on my phone without any hassle.”

While a third wrote: “For the price this little cam is brilliant. Easy to install and is quite discrete, hidden nicely up above the interior mirror. Great design if you don’t want all the bells & whistles and the distraction seen in some models.”

Others said, “I’ve had dash cams before but this far exceeds their quality” and “nice piece of kit at a good price”.

To shop the GKU 4K Dash Cam, which currently has a discount of 25% head to Amazon here.

