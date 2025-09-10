Search icon

10th Sep 2025

Dehumidifier that helps ‘tackle damp’ and save on energy bills gets huge discount

Jonny Yates

Dehumidifier that helps 'tackle damp' and save on energy bills gets huge discount

‘It makes a noticeable difference’

As the winter months begin approach it means drying your washing can become tricky.

The wet weather stops you from drying it outside, and drying it inside can be challenging due to the damp it can cause.

This handy dehumidifier is helping people dry their clothes – and remove the moisture from the air.

And even better, it’s been given a huge discount on Amazon for a limited time, taking the price from £69.99 to just £39.99.

This is much cheaper than branded from the likes of Honeywell, at £119.89 and Pro Breeze for £118.99.

Plus the energy saving dehumidifier is also more environmentally friendly, cheaper, and saves on electricity bills when compared traditional large dehumidifiers.

It has a 1.3L water tank, and can achieve a dehumidification capacity of up to 400-500ml per day.

This helps reduce problems such as mould, fog, and odour and create a healthier living space, all while drying your clothes.

The compact humidifier is a popular choice for shoppers, who have given it a 4.6 rating.

The ‘effective’ dehumidifier has been given a 4.6 star rating from hundreds of customers, who have tried and tested the product.

One five star review said the dehumidifier is a “game changer”.

“Best dehumidifier for pulling moisture out of the air. It’s super quiet and the seven colour night light is such a nice touch for the bedroom. It is very useful for bedroom, bathroom and even in living areas without any disturbing noise,” they said.

Another wrote: “I’ve been running this dehumidifier in a bedroom and bathroom for the last couple of weeks and it makes a noticeable difference to the air, especially after showers or when drying clothes indoors.

“If you’re looking for something to tackle damp patches or keep a bedroom comfortable this is a solid choice.”

They also added: “It feels compact and tidy enough to leave in a corner or on a shelf without being obtrusive, and for small spaces it works much better than I expected.”

While a third said, “I like the quality and I really appreciate the auto shut-off feature – it gives peace of mind when I’m not around,” adding it’s “efficient, easy to use, and stylish.”

Others noted it helps “tackle damp” and is a “compact and very reliable dehumidifier”.

To shop the limited-time discounted dehumidifier head to Amazon here.

