Search icon

Lifestyle

24th Apr 2025

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

JOE

If this is a habit you do, it might be time to drop it.

An airport employee who works as a baggage handler has advised against passengers adopting an age-old luggage hack.

We’ve all stood at the baggage carousel watching out for our precious suitcase, just praying to god that it won’t be the last one to come out.

Most of us have also experienced the pain of going to grab what you think is your suitcase, only to realise as you get closer that someone has tied a bandana around the strap and it wasn’t you.

Yeah, that’s someone else’s bag.

It’s a little travel hack that certain people have been carrying out for a lifetime, believing that it helps them identify their lugagge quicker and avoids any confusion or awkward encounters.

Instead, according to Dublin airport baggage handler John, it’s causing more problems than advantages for you.

Speaking to RSVP Live, John advised holidaymakers to remove the identifying ribbons often fastened onto luggage, as they can cause delays in your bags getting to the plane.

“Ribbons that people tie onto their suitcases to help identify them can cause issues with the bag being scanned in the baggage hall,” he said.

“If the bag can’t be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn’t make it to the flight.”

John was kind enough to share some other travel do’s and don’ts with RSVP Live’s Lifestyle Editor Megan Martin.

John advised travellers to “take old stickers off the bag”, stating that it can cause confusion with the scanning process and cause delays.

He also suggested that you place your suitcase wheels up for less damage, and to not ever pack Marzipan in your luggage.

According to John, it has the same density as some explosives so your bag will be removed and you’ll be called from the plane for a bag search.

Who knew Marzipan could be so troublesome?

(Getty Images)

Instead of the old-fashioned act of tying a ribbon, technology now allows people to track their suitcases easily and sneakily – via the AirTag.

Although we’ll caveat that by referencing a 2023 case whereby a woman lost £1000 worth of luggage, despite her AirTag telling her exactly where it was.

Sarah Waite, 25, had travelled from her home in Los Angeles to Athens, where she was going to learn modern and ancient Greek literature, a lifelong dream of hers.

But when she landed in the Greek capital, Sarah discovered her luggage had not made it onto the plane and would arrive later.

The journey had involved a layover in Paris, and her luggage had been left in the French capital.

(Getty Images)

A week later though, Sarah received a notification from her £35 AirTag, which was on her luggage, saying that the bags had left Paris and were finally in Athens.

But when she went to pick it up, Sarah claimed Air France staff told her they didn’t have it despite the AirTag showing its location at the airport.

The registered nurse spent two months without her luggage,and when she was finally able to retrieve it, she claimed her suitcase had been damaged and £1,000 ($1,200) worth of items were missing, including shoes and makeup.

She described the whole experience as “horrible and traumatizing”.

Topics:

airport,baggage handler,Lifestyle,luggage,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

Man who has been to every country in the world reveals worst city he’s visited

Travel

Man who has been to every country in the world reveals worst city he’s visited

By Sean Crosbie

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By Charlie Herbert

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

Affiliate

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

By Jonny Yates

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

Affiliate

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

By JOE

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

By Nina McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

By JOE

Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

By Jacob Entwistle

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump says he is ‘entitled’ to deport people without trials

Donald Trump says he is ‘entitled’ to deport people without trials

By Ava Keady

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Entertainment

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Eni Aluko says male pundits like Ian Wright risk blocking opportunities for women

Eni Aluko says male pundits like Ian Wright risk blocking opportunities for women

By JOE

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

sensitive

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League club hold discussions over signing Kevin De Bruyne

Premier League club hold discussions over signing Kevin De Bruyne

By Jacob Entwistle

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories