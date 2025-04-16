Search icon

16th Apr 2025

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Jonny Yates

Aldi has revealed its new garden furniture range

Aldi has unveiled its new garden furniture range so shoppers can upgrade their outdoor space without breaking the bank.

However it’s not arriving in time for the upcoming Easter bank holiday weekend, as the products will be released in-store from 24 April until 1 May.

Plus, those looking to spruce up their gardens “will need to hurry” according to the supermarket store as “with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone”.

Returning is the sell-out Rattan Effect Corner Sofa for £199.99, which is likely to be just as popular this time round when it’s in stores from 27 April.

But if you don’t want to wait – or want to avoid the rush of shoppers snapping them up – then you can get some similar delivered straight to you door.

There’s a very similar set on Amazon, which is priced at £269.99 and speedy, free delivery is included.

The rattan garden corner sofa features the same amount of seats with cushions and a matching table, so for £70 more you can save the hassle of the trip to Aldi.

Rattan sofa
The Aldi rattan sofa (L) versus the Amazon rattan sofa (R)

Aldi is also releasing the lounge Acacia Garden Day Bed for £199.99, which is multi-functional as it switches between a three-seater sofa, corner sofa or full day bed with twin loungers.

There’s a very similar option on Amazon, including a 3-in-1 convertible lounger, which is priced at £199.95.

Although the price mark is cheaper than Aldi’s, it’s slightly smaller as it’s a two-seater but ideal for those with smaller garden spaces.

There’s a few other larger – and higher priced – options on Amazon including an L-shaped three seater for £299.95 or a more retro-look style for £229.95.

Garden day bed from Aldi and Amazon.
The Aldi version (L) versus the one from Amazon (R).

Finally there’s the decorative glass table from Aldi for £14.99 to add a pop of colour to your garden, with designs including lemon, humingbird and bee.

There’s some similar next-day delivery options on Amazon including a colourful peacock design for £29.99. Other styles on Amazon include dragonfly, sunflower and also a hummingbird.

Decorative glass table
The decorative glass table at Aldi (L) versus Amazon (R).

So if you want to upgrade your garden during Easter bank holiday weekend then Amazon is your place to shop, or you can wait until 24 April for Aldi’s Specialbuy drops.

Other products arriving in Aldi stores over the next few weeks include a solar water fountain, lanterns, solar string lights, BBQ with side burner, gazebo and more.

What garden furniture deals are available on Amazon?

Following Amazon’s spring sale last month you can still get some deals on outdoor furniture on the website.

A highlight is this hanging egg chair which is £149.99 and you can get an extra £15 off. To get the extra discount just select the voucher option on the product page and it’ll be applied to your basket.

Some of its features include cushions, sturdy steel frame and a chain and hook so you can set it up indoors or outdoors to create your new go-to chilled space.

Customers can get an extra 15% off this egg chair.
Customers can get an extra 15% off this egg chair.

To shop all of the garden deals on the Amazon head to amazon.co.uk/deals.

Outdoor furniture deals guide

