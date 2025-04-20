Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

He claims to have bedded some big names

Jonah Falcon claims to have the world’s largest penis, and he says it has landed him some pretty impressive lays.

The 54-year-old appeared on ITV’s This Morning a few years back, and he opened up about his experience of having such a substantial manhood.

He claims that his penis measures 13.5 inches while erect, and that it is ‘thicker than [his] wrist.’

However, it’s not as great of an asset as some might assume – Falcon says that his manhood has led to some nasty interactions.

“For some reason, having 13-plus inches means I’m a bad person, or I’m egotistic, or I’m a porn star, or I’m dumb, or I’m a slut,” he told the show.

“I’m sick and tired of having people wanting me to measure it in front of them. I’ve done it 10,000 times — enough already!”

The Brooklyn native also claimed that he has slept with some famous faces.

I’ve slept with celebrities including Oscar nominees and Oscar winners. But I can’t talk about that,” he said.

“I can’t even say if it was men or women – it’s a very limited list so I don’t want to narrow it down too far. It wasn’t Meryl Streep – I’ll just leave it at that.

However, not all of them are A-listers, with many of Falcon’s celeb hookups allegedly coming from the UK.

“Here’s the thing, a large majority are just very well known, not necessarily Hollywood. As a matter of fact, a big chunk of them come from the British Isles.”

He says that often celebrities have ‘sought him out’, adding: “I’m a unique property I guess.”

Falcon also says that he has slept with some porn stars, which is where he has had some of the best compliments.

“It’s a real compliment when porn actors and actresses say I’m bigger than all of the partners they’ve had.

“They view me as the biggest and you have to remember they’ve seen a lot – so they know.”

Falcon also says his manhood has impacted his acting career.

“It’s handicapped my acting because people won’t hire me,” he said.

“They Google ‘Jonah Falcon’ and then say, ‘We can’t use him he’s known for his penis size.’”

He added: “It’s definitely harmed my career — I have two casting director friends who have told me so.”