Search icon

Health

20th Apr 2025

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

Nina McLaughlin

He claims to have bedded some big names

Jonah Falcon claims to have the world’s largest penis, and he says it has landed him some pretty impressive lays.

The 54-year-old appeared on ITV’s This Morning a few years back, and he opened up about his experience of having such a substantial manhood.

He claims that his penis measures 13.5 inches while erect, and that it is ‘thicker than [his] wrist.’

However, it’s not as great of an asset as some might assume – Falcon says that his manhood has led to some nasty interactions.

“For some reason, having 13-plus inches means I’m a bad person, or I’m egotistic, or I’m a porn star, or I’m dumb, or I’m a slut,” he told the show.

“I’m sick and tired of having people wanting me to measure it in front of them. I’ve done it 10,000 times — enough already!”

The Brooklyn native also claimed that he has slept with some famous faces.

I’ve slept with celebrities including Oscar nominees and Oscar winners. But I can’t talk about that,” he said.

“I can’t even say if it was men or women – it’s a very limited list so I don’t want to narrow it down too far. It wasn’t Meryl Streep – I’ll just leave it at that.

However, not all of them are A-listers, with many of Falcon’s celeb hookups allegedly coming from the UK.

“Here’s the thing, a large majority are just very well known, not necessarily Hollywood. As a matter of fact, a big chunk of them come from the British Isles.”

He says that often celebrities have ‘sought him out’, adding: “I’m a unique property I guess.”

Falcon also says that he has slept with some porn stars, which is where he has had some of the best compliments.

“It’s a real compliment when porn actors and actresses say I’m bigger than all of the partners they’ve had.

“They view me as the biggest and you have to remember they’ve seen a lot – so they know.”

Falcon also says his manhood has impacted his acting career.

“It’s handicapped my acting because people won’t hire me,” he said.

“They Google ‘Jonah Falcon’ and then say, ‘We can’t use him he’s known for his penis size.’”

He added: “It’s definitely harmed my career — I have two casting director friends who have told me so.”

Topics:

Health,Penis

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor says one body part that everyone can see reveals the size of someone’s penis

Health

Doctor says one body part that everyone can see reveals the size of someone’s penis

By JOE

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

doctor

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

By JOE

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

Alcohol

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

Alcohol

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

By JOE

Doctor reveals what it means if you need to poo immediately after eating

doctor

Doctor reveals what it means if you need to poo immediately after eating

By JOE

Doctor shares what you should be doing if you see ‘floaters’ with your eyes

Health

Doctor shares what you should be doing if you see ‘floaters’ with your eyes

By Harry Warner

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray sectioned after being ‘lured into cult’

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray sectioned after being ‘lured into cult’

By Zoe Hodges

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

Health

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

Cause of Alzheimer’s might be coming from inside your mouth, scientists find

Alzheimer's disease

Cause of Alzheimer’s might be coming from inside your mouth, scientists find

By Sean Crosbie

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

Warning issued to anyone who sees blackbirds in their garden

By Ava Keady

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

Auschwitz

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

By Dan Seddon

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

By Sean Crosbie

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

Colour

Scientists say they have discovered a new colour no one has ever seen before

By Sean Crosbie

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

By JOE

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

NATO

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

Prison

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

By Sean Crosbie

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Liverpool look to win the title today

By Jacob Entwistle

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

By Sean Crosbie

One of 2024’s best movies is airing on TV tonight

One of 2024’s best movies is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By Charlie Herbert

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

sensitive

Heartbreaking final words of matador gored to death by bull revealed

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories