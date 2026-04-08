Brits’ top ten slang terms for testicles revealed

It's time to talk about your gonads!

Britain is a nation rich in nicknames - and when it comes to testicles, there’s no shortage of colourful language. From “bollocks” and “nuts” to “plums”, “knackers” and even “crown jewels”, men are far more comfortable joking about them than talking about their health.

New research reveals that while slang dominates everyday conversation, it may also be masking a deeper discomfort - with many men avoiding more serious discussions about testicular health altogether.

It comes as only 41% of men say they would feel comfortable talking about testicular health in everyday conversation.

The findings also show that four in ten British male adults are completely unaware of the key symptoms of testicular cancer and say they wouldn’t know what to look out for, whilst over half (53%) admit that they rarely, if ever, check themselves.

More worryingly, 68% say that fear and embarrassment might stop them from consulting a GP immediately if they were to find an abnormality. One in five (21%) say they would only seek medical advice if a lump or changes in their testicles didn’t go away.

Top 10 slang names for testicles

Balls (71%)

Bollocks (45%)

Nuts (38%)

Ballsack (24%)

Crown jewels (21%)

Plums (21%)

Knackers (17%)

Gonads (10%)

Eggs (6%)

Stones (4%)

Though balls and bollocks lead the charge, nicknames for the ‘crown jewels’ are abundant. The research revealed that Brits officially have over 25 names for them.

To bring this to life, a striking installation of jewel-encrusted “Crown Jewels” has been unveiled in a playful but pointed reminder that whatever you call them, they matter.

Nestled on a plush velvet cushion and protected behind a reenforced glass case, the museum-worthy piece reimagines Britain’s most famous valuables with a knowingly cheeky twist.

The handcrafted sculpture, made from more than 500 diamond cut stones, is designed to stop people in their tracks, and get them talking, whether that starts with a laugh or a moment of recognition.

The exhibit will form part of a summer tour, including The OddBalls Foundation Festival, where visitors will be able to learn more about spotting symptoms and how to go about checking themselves.

The OddBalls Foundation summer tour dates:

Nottingham Forest FC vs Burnley FC - 19.04.2026

Sheffield Hallam University - 21.04.2026

University of Leeds - 28.04.2026

University of York - 07.05.2026

Surveyor 7s, Richmond - 08.05.2026

The OddBalls Foundation Festival 2026 - 30.05.2026

London Craft Beer Festival - 17.07.2026

Camp Bestival - 30.07.2026

More dates to be announced shortly. Additional information can be found on the website here.

Kieran Kelly, Managing Director at The OddBalls Foundation said: “Each year in the UK, more than 2,000 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer. Caught early, it’s highly treatable – yet our research suggests many men still don’t check themselves properly. Our campaign aims to spark a national conversation — and save lives — by using humour to tackle a topic many men still avoid.

"Britain protects its Crown Jewels with armed guards and bulletproof glass – we’re just asking men to give theirs 30 seconds of attention in the shower – it could be lifesaving.”

Men say they would be more likely to check themselves regularly with better education (28%), reminders (22%), and hearing real-life stories from other men (22%%), particularly those that reflect the language they already use.

The installation will tour locations across the UK throughout Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in April, inviting the public to engage, learn what to look for, and take a simple 30-second self-check pledge.

Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer for young men aged 25-40 years old. In the UK roughly 6-7 men are diagnosed each and every day. Common symptoms to look out for include swelling or lumps in the testicle, any discomfort or a heavy scrotum.

The OddBalls Foundation advise checking for symptoms monthly, starting by using both hands to feel one testicle at a time and rolling the testicle between your thumb and finger to feel for any lumps or changes in size.

Men should also familiarise themselves with the spermatic cord and epididymis tube and bear in mind that it is normal for one testicle to be larger than the other.