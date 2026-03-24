The MAFS expert has died aged 54

MAFS legend Mel Schilling has died aged 54 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The TV legend was one of the many people diagnosed with the disease, and she opened up about her journey to a diagnosis.

"About a month ago, when I was filming in Australia, I developed severe stomach cramps on set. I put it down to all the travel I’d been doing and the upset it caused to my system," she wrote in a social media post in 2023.

"I saw my GP in Sydney, and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives and sent me on my way.

"Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK. On Thursday I was told I had colon cancer and in an instant my whole life changed."

She said doctors discovered a tumour 'the size of a lemon', and had keyhole surgery to remove it.

However, in a routine scan in 2024, Schilling was told the heartbreaking news that the cancer had spread to her lungs.

The TV star explained that she was eligible to take part in a 'groundbreaking clinical trial' due to start in March.

However, over Christmas, she began 'experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side'.

She revealed that the cancer had spread to the left side of her brain, and that her oncology team said there was nothing more they could do despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions.

Writing in a post shared just weeks ago, Schilling wrote: "My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.

"Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people."

According to Cancer Research UK, over 17,000 people in the UK die from bowel cancer each year, while the American Cancer Society found that it is the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50, and the second for women.

Colorectal surgeon James Kinross revealed the six common symptoms of the disease which you should be aware of.

Speaking to the Mirror, the doctor advised that you should check in with your GP if you tick some of these boxes.

Change in your bowel habits

If you notice significant changes in your bowel habits, such as going more often for a number two, or having loose stools, you should let your doctor know.

It is worth getting it checked as it could save your life, even though it might be nothing.

Blood in stools

If you don’t suffer from haemorrhoids, then blood in your stool could be the result of cancer in the bowel.

According to Cancer Research UK, usually it “goes dark red or black” and can make your excrement “look like tar”.

Further investigation might be needed if you keep experiencing pain, cramps or discomfort in your abdomen for no apparent reason.



Pain in your abdomen



An obvious one, but if you keep experiencing pain, cramps or discomfort in your abdomen for no apparent reason, this might require further investigation.

This is a symptom of a host of common conditions, but it's best to get it checked out if you're also experiencing bloating on a regular basis.

Unexplained weight loss

If you notice that your clothes are suddenly too big and baggy, it could be because of bowel cancer.

You should book an appointment with your GP if you suddenly lose a lot of weight but haven't changed your diet or exercise regime.

Lumps

Another potential symptom of bowel cancer is finding an unusual lump in your stomach or rectum.

Make sure you keep an eye on their size and also make sure you report any accompanying pain to a health professional.

Extreme fatigue

If you feel tired and weak all of the time, you might want to book an appointment with your doctor.