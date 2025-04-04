Shoppers have to do one thing to access Currys Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Nintendo has officially confirmed more details about the Switch 2 console including its release date and pre-order details.

The tech brand has revealed that the much-anticipated console will be released on 5 June.

They also confirmed that pre-orders for the Switch 2 will open from 8 April, with a number of retailers already launching their product pages including the likes of Amazon.

And fans will initially be able to purchase the standalone console for £395.99 or a bundle which includes Mario Kart World for £429.99.

Some of the console’s features include new magnetic Joycon controllers, a ‘C’ button that will pull up the chat menu and you can communicate with friends while playing as well as 7.9-inch screen and 256GB of internal storage – eight times that of the original Switch.

Mario Kart World will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 and will allow players to drive off the race track and drive “virtually everywhere”, with 24 drivers in each race, which is the most in the Mario Kart history.

If you’re after the Switch 2 then it’s expected to be in high demand and will be available from the likes of Amazon, Smyths, GAME and Shopto in the UK.

If you want to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Currys then you can find out how below.

How do I pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Currys?

Shoppers can’t currently pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on the Currys website, instead you’ll have to do it in-store.

Currys are telling customers to head to their nearest store to pre-order the console and get it on 5 June.

You can check out the page here to find out more and to find your local Currys store.



