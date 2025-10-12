Search icon

12th Oct 2025

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

JOE

Say hello to the breakfast of dreams

Subway has just rewritten the breakfast rulebook with a bold new creation that fuses two British favourites – the comforting jacket potato and the iconic full English breakfast – into one irresistible combo.

The sandwich chain, which recently announced its brief foray into the world of jacket spuds is to be made permanent, has debuted the ‘Big Breakwich Spud’ in stores, which sees a hot, hearty jacket potato topped with full English breakfast favourites including eggs, sausages, beans and hash browns, finished with ketchup and melted cheese.

In doing so, they have fused two of the nation’s favourite dishes, creating a culinary combo no one asked for but everyone secretly wanted.

The launch lands just in time for Freshers’ season – when students are juggling busy schedules and need quick, comforting food to keep them going.

According to new research from Subway, 91 per cent of Brits admit to finding sanctuary in “comfort carbs”, with 77 per cent confessing to craving a jacket potato after a night out.

And over half (58 per cent) of young Brits claim they would choose a Full English on top of a jacket potato over a traditional fry up for their post-party recovery.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of 18–24-year-olds rely on a full English to ease a sore head, while a whopping 87 per cent admit they’ve skipped breakfast entirely after a night out simply because they “couldn’t face cooking.”

And it’s not just about eating – 78 per cent of Brits claim say that the smell of a jacket potato alone, would instantly make them feel better after a night out.

To help fuel tired students and their empty stomachs, Subway will be embarking on a 20-stop UK tour, rolling up to cities and university campuses to dish out free spuds – including the Big Breakwich Spud – to hungry students and locals craving a comforting breakfast fix.

With 39 per cent of young Brits admitting they’d “do whatever it takes” to get the perfect hangover cure, Subway® is bringing the ultimate fix straight to them.

Travelling between Monday 13th October and Friday 7th November, stops will include University of Kent, University of Reading, University of Birmingham and University of Cardiff – along with many more.

EMEA Senior Marketing Director at Subway Kirstey Elston, said: “We’ve all been there – after a big night out, only proper comfort food will do. Introducing the Big Breakwich, but on a Spud! It’s hearty, warming and full of flavour – the ultimate pick-me-up to get you back on your feet. Whether you’re straight in from the dance floor or just in need of a cosy meal to brighten your day, it’s the all-day-breakfast hug you didn’t know you needed.”

Since the Spudway national launch last month – Subway’s new range of freshly made, hot, fluffy, jacket potatoes, over half a million spuds have been sold across the UK & Ireland – contributing to incremental sales growth for Subway’s franchisees, a noticeable uplift in traffic, and strong engagement across digital and third-party delivery platforms.

Enjoyed solo or as part of a meal deal – which includes a spud, drink, plus crisps or cookie, guests can choose from British staples like Cheese & Beans and Tuna Mayonnaise, opt for Subway icons such as Chicken Tikka and Meatball Marinara, or turn any Sub into a spud using the wide variety of ingredients available in-store.

