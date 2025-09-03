Search icon

Food

03rd Sep 2025

Subway to launch jacket potatoes nationwide from today

Huge news for potato lovers

Subway is rolling out jacket potatoes nationwide after a ‘mash-hit’ trial.

The new offering – dubbed ‘Spudway’ – will be serving up fluffy baked spuds loaded with the likes of cheese and baked beans, tuna mayo, Meatball Marinara, and chicken tikka.

It follows a poll of 2,000 adults which found they’ll consume more than 8,000 baked potatoes during their lifetime, with 25 per cent claiming they’d eat one every day if they could.

The most popular toppings are cheese and beans (56 per cent), tuna mayonnaise (36 per cent) and bacon (23 per cent).

But one in 10 opt for ketchup, and 40 per cent like to mix up things up with their toppings – experimenting with new combinations from time to time.

Cathy Goodwin, interim director of culinary & innovation Subway EMEA, said: “The nation’s love of jacket potatoes is unparalleled.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen on social media and the strong demand from our guests throughout the trial made it clear that Spudway deserved a permanent place on our menu.”

The study also found 15 per cent are obsessed with the dish – with 23 per cent admitting they would ‘be likely’ to have one for breakfast.

For 23 per cent, their passion is such they’ve had arguments or disagreements about what makes the perfect jacket potato.

And 41 per cent think the dish isn’t complete without baked beans.

While 19 per cent would be ‘disgusted’ if someone microwaved their spud instead of baking it in the oven.

Around a fifth (21 per cent) have secretly judged someone based on their choice of topping or filling, while 34 per cent consider eating one cold to be their ‘biggest ick.’

It also emerged 78 per cent typically eat the skin of their jacket potato rather than leave it.

And of those who took part in the study, 15 per cent think jacket potato season officially starts September 1.

Subway’s Cathy Goodwin added: “Made with British potatoes, Irish salted butter, a double portion of cheese, and fully customisable with any of our many toppings – from our iconic Meatball Marinara to spud staples like Cheese & Beans.”

Brits Top 10 Jacket Potato Toppings

  1. Cheese, 67%
  2. Butter, 64%
  3. Baked beans and cheese, 56%
  4. Tuna Mayo, 36%
  5. Bacon, 23%
  6. Chicken, 22%
  7. Chicken Tikka, 19%
  8. Ham, 16%
  9. Mayo, 15%
  10. Taco Beef, 15%

