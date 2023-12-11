Search icon

Food

11th Dec 2023

Domino’s delivery driver leaves people stunned after revealing how much she makes during 5-hour shift

Nina McLaughlin

A delivery driver has baffled her followers after revealing how much she earns on a shift

Brooklynn Lecomte works in the area near Seattle in Washington.

She started up working shifts as a delivery driver for Domino’s to support herself while attending university, she explained in a TikTok.

However, Lecomte left viewers stunned after revealing how much she can make during a shift as short as 5 hours.

She explained that she gets a base salary of $15 per hour (equal to around £12), which comes out as just above Washington’s minimum wage.

But it seems that the bulk of her earnings come from elsewhere, as she earns a huge amount of tips from her job as a delivery driver,

“I never expected tips. It was just a nice thing when people tip. I pull in a lot of money each week. It’s worth it,” she said.

Lecomte added: “Any Domino’s you work at as a delivery driver you’ll make good money. Especially in bigger cities.”

Although for some orders she could get tipped as little as $3 (£2.30), other people would give her $11 (£8.70) gratuity.

By the end of her 5 hour shift, she had earned ‘around $115’ (£91) in tips.

This meant that in total she earned $190 (£150) for her day, with just $75 (£60) of that coming from her actual base pay!

@thelifeofbrookie #dominos #pizza #whatimakeinaday #tips #LizzosBigGrrrls #OscarsAtHome #fyp #viral #WomenOwnedBusiness #DeserveADrPepperDuet #AEMembersAlways #PepsiApplePieChallenge ♬ Work from Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – Fifth Harmony

Viewers of the viral video have responded to her revelation, and they are stunned.

“DAMN! That all adds up too,” one person put

“Damn my Domino’s I work at isn’t that busy I’m jealous lol,” another person wrote.

“I work at Dominos in Kansas. This week in three days I made over $200 in tips,” a third chimed in.

