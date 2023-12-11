Domino’s delivery driver leaves people stunned after revealing how much she makes during 5-hour shift

A delivery driver has baffled her followers after revealing how much she earns on a shift
Brooklynn Lecomte works in the area near Seattle in Washington.
She started up working shifts as a delivery driver for Domino’s to support herself while attending university, she explained in a TikTok.
However, Lecomte left viewers stunned after revealing how much she can make during a shift as short as 5 hours.
She explained that she gets a base salary of $15 per hour (equal to around £12), which comes out as just above Washington’s minimum wage.
But it seems that the bulk of her earnings come from elsewhere, as she earns a huge amount of tips from her job as a delivery driver,
“I never expected tips. It was just a nice thing when people tip. I pull in a lot of money each week. It’s worth it,” she said.
Lecomte added: “Any Domino’s you work at as a delivery driver you’ll make good money. Especially in bigger cities.”
Although for some orders she could get tipped as little as $3 (£2.30), other people would give her $11 (£8.70) gratuity.
By the end of her 5 hour shift, she had earned ‘around $115’ (£91) in tips.
This meant that in total she earned $190 (£150) for her day, with just $75 (£60) of that coming from her actual base pay!
Viewers of the viral video have responded to her revelation, and they are stunned.
“DAMN! That all adds up too,” one person put
“Damn my Domino’s I work at isn’t that busy I’m jealous lol,” another person wrote.
“I work at Dominos in Kansas. This week in three days I made over $200 in tips,” a third chimed in.