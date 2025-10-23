Search icon

Fitness & Health

23rd Oct 2025

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Joseph Loftus

At this age, people should consider ‘permanently eliminating’ alcohol from their diet

A doctor has revealed the age he reckons people should think about giving up alcohol completely.

Most of us enjoy a drink every now and again, and some of us probably enjoy a drink slightly more often than this.

The NHS recommends that adults don’t drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week, which is the equivalent of about seven or eight pints of normal strength (around 4 per cent) beer or cider.

But in recent years, it’s safe to say that drinking has become less popular.

More and more under-35s are choosing not to drink, and several famous faces have spoken about how they’ve decided to give up the booze.

Now, a doctor has shared what he thinks is the age that everyone should give up the drink altogether.

In his book How To Prevent Dementia, which was released earlier this year, Dr Restak makes a strong link between alcohol and the chances of getting the disease.

The medical expert said alcohol is a “direct neurotoxin”, which means that drinking regularly or in large amounts can be detrimental to the function of the brain, along with other aspects of your health.

He writes in his book: “Ask yourself, ‘why do I drink?’ If the answer is ‘because alcohol helps me to elevate my mood and lower my anxiety,’ you may be at some peril, and it’s probably best to stop altogether.”

Dr Restak suggests everyone should strongly consider “permanently eliminating” alcohol from their diet once they reach the age of 65.

Along with the damage the booze can do to your brain, it can also affect the body’s general agility, increasing the risk of falls.

He writes: “Alcohol should also be seen in the context of frequent falls among the elderly.

“The death rates from falls is increasing, especially among elderly men.”

Drinking can be “especially dangerous” for those “already afflicted with other contributors to falls, such as a decline in strength, muscle atrophy, balance issues, and the taking of medications,” he adds.

Speaking to the inews, Dr Restak said: “I don’t drink at all. I think you have to stop around 65. At that age, your brain has probably had as much alcohol as your system needs.”

If you are struggling with alcoholism, or know someone who is, you can find free help and advice at the following places:

  • Drinkline is the national alcohol helpline. If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s drinking, you can call this free helpline in complete confidence. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm).
  • Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is a free self-help group. Its “12 step” programme involves getting sober with the help of regular support groups.
  • Al-Anon Family Groups offer support and understanding to the families and friends of problem drinkers, whether they’re still drinking or not. Alateen is part of Al-Anon and can be attended by 12 to 17-year-olds who are affected by another person’s drinking, usually a parent.
  • We Are With You is a UK-wide treatment agency that helps individuals, families and communities manage the effects of drug and alcohol misuse.
  • You can also find more resources and help on the Drinkaware and NHS websites.

Topics:

Alcohol,Drinking,Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Health

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

By Ava Keady

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

Affiliate

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

By Jonny Yates

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

Affiliate

‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

By Jonny Yates

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for home workouts has price slashed by 75% in early Amazon deal

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for home workouts has price slashed by 75% in early Amazon deal

By Jonny Yates

This game-changing workout watch lasts 21 days on a single charge

Affiliate

This game-changing workout watch lasts 21 days on a single charge

By Jonny Yates

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

digital id

Keir Starmer issues statement about digital ID cards

By Joseph Loftus

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

News

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

By Harry Warner

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

Europa League

Europa League games forced to change kick off time by two hours

By Sammi Minion

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian suffers brain aneurysm

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 474

By Charlie Herbert

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

Baby

Mum breaks silence after giving birth to giant 13-pound baby boy

By Her.ie

MORE FROM JOE

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

News

Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

By Harry Warner

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

Florian Wirtz

Football world is torn over Florian Wirtz after ‘Bundesliga tax’ performance against Frankfurt

By Sammi Minion

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

Entertainment

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

News

Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

By Harry Warner

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

Champions League

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

By JOE

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing

By Harry Warner

Load more stories