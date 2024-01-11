Search icon

Entertainment

11th Jan 2024

Viewers ‘feel sick’ after watching murderer stare down police following brutal attack

Charlie Herbert

24 hours in police custody

The episode was a difficult watch for some

24 Hours in Police Custody viewers were left ‘sickened’ by an exchange between police and a murderer during an interview.

On November 13, 2022, Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were murdered in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

Fanelli had been stabbed to death, with Howard stabbed and run over by a car.

Anthony Bennison, 25, was convicted of two counts of murder while Nicholas Papworth, 33, was cleared over Fanelli’s death, but found guilty of murdering Howard.

Bennison stabbed Fanelli twice in the chest, before stabbing Howard in the neck, with Papworth then using his car to drive over him.

Thanks to CCTV footage and the local community, both men were identified by police as the attackers, and the pair both received life sentences.

On Monday (January 8), a two-part special of 24 Hours in Police Custody followed the investigation into the murders, and showed police interviews with both Bennison and Papworth.

The episode of the Channel 4 documentary included footage of the moment the attack happened, along with clips from Papworth’s interview with police.

The episode was a difficult watch for some who said they felt “sick.”

One person wrote: “I nearly turned of 24 hours in police custody tonight. Made me sick.”

Another said: “I felt sick the whole time watching 24 hours in police custody, absolute scum.”

Others were shocked by Papworth’s demeanour during the police interview, with the murdered repeatedly answering “no comment” whilst staring blankly at his interviewers.

Some viewers reckoned the criminal was “trying his hardest to intimidate one particular copper”, but that the policeman was wise to his tactics having “played this game many times.”

One of the detectives conducting the interview, DC Jacob Hobday, described Papworth’s attack as one of “rage and hatred.”

Speaking on the documentary, he said: “At the end of the day the evidence speaks for itself, but in a scenario where a person’s going ‘no comment’ and refusing to talk to you it becomes even more of a game where what they don’t say speaks quite loudly.”

This week’s episodes are available to watch here.

