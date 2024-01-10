Viewers say terrifying cult documentary is the ‘most insane s**t’ they’ve ever seen

‘Oh my god!’

A new documentary that’s doing the rounds is being labelled by many as “the most insane s**t they’ve ever seen”.

The series, Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, first premiered back in November, but now users on X are calling it completely horrifying.

The documentary is about Amy Carlson who went under the name Mother God and was a religious leader who had her own movement called Love Has Won in the US.

She and her followers (or should we say disciples), believed that she was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ, sent from God, with powers to heal people, such as cancer sufferers, through the power of love.

As you can probably imagine, many in the media didn’t buy it, and instead of proclaiming Carlson to be the second coming of Christ, they labelled her a cult leader.

Carlson’s religious cult was a concoction formed between new age spirituality, conspiracy theories, and mainstream religions, and began growing to unforeseen heights from 2014 onwards

However, it all came crashing down unexpectedly with Carlson’s death in April 2021 at the age of just 45.

Carlson’s body was found mummified and wrapped in fairy lights at the group’s compound in Colorado.

Her followers truly believed that she had ascended to the ‘fifth dimension’ after taking on all of mankind’s pain.

Despite Carlson proclaiming that drugs and alcohol were her “medicine”, her rapid decline in health was seen by her followers as a result of her taking on the world’s negative energy.

After the series dropped on HBO, NOW, and more, viewers from across the world have been left completely baffled by it.

One recent viewer wrote: “The Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God series? Oh my god????????????”

Another called it “engaging and completely bonkers at times”.

One other said it “is the most insane sh*t I’ve ever seen”.