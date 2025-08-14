One of the best thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

The film stars an Oscar-winner and has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 14 August) is Us, the absolutely brilliant 2019 horror thriller from Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope).

The writer-director’s follow-up to Get Out centres around an American family (led by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke) whose vacation trip turns into a fight for survival.

This is when they and their fellow holidayers (Elizabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker) find themselves under attack by strange doppelgangers of themselves.

A huge hit at the box office and with critics upon release, Us saw Peele amp up the action and spectacle after Get Out.

That said, he also retained his gift for dark comedy, social commentary and spine-chilling moments – elements that made his breakthrough film such a phenomenon.

Holding a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, Us is airing on TV tonight on BBC One at 10.40pm (except in Wales, where it will air at 11.10pm).

The horror thriller is also streaming on Netflix and should be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer from Friday, 15 August.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise’s secret agent faces off against killer AI in this fun action spy sequel.

DeepStar Six – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A critically panned sea monster horror from the director of the original Friday the 13th.

Casablanca – BBC Four – 9.35pm

“Here’s looking at you, kid”

Everest – ITV4 – 9.45pm

The 2015 biographical survival adventure film with an ensemble cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin and Keira Knightley.

Creed III – ITV1 – 10.45pm

Michael B. Jordan directs and stars in this hit sequel, where his boxer character Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed is challenged by a figure from his past.

Revenge – Legend – 10.55pm

The directorial debut of Oscar-nominee Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), the film centres on a young woman (Matilda Lutz) left for dead in the desert who manages to recover and seek vengeance against her attackers.

We think it is one of the best action movies of the 21st century.

The Woman in Black: Angel of Death – Sky Max – 11pm

A forgettable and quite dull sequel to the very good 2012 chiller that starred Daniel Radcliffe.

Split Second – Legend Xtra – 11pm

Rutger Hauer and Kim Cattrall star in this 1992 sci-fi action horror about a burnt-out detective in a future flooded London on the hunt for who murdered his partner.

In the Heat of the Night – BBC Four – 11.15pm

The amazing ’60s cop thriller mystery we recommended earlier this week.