A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

You can start another week of movie watching off by checking out this Oscar Best Picture winner.

Your Monday night viewing options include the following films on TV tonight:

Dear Evan Hansen – BBC Three – 9pm

A high schooler with social anxiety, accidentally gets caught up in a lie.

RoboCop 2 – ITV4 – 9pm

RoboCop returns to protect the citizens of old Detroit but faces a deadly challenge when a new, evil RoboCop 2 emerges.

Gangs of New York – Film4 – 10.55pm

An epic gangster story starring Liam Neeson, Daniel Day Lewis, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Killer Elite – ITV4 – 11.20pm

Killer Elite sees two of the world’s most elite operatives go up against the dastardly leader of a secret military society.

In the Heat of the Night – BBC Two – 11pm

Last but not least is our pick for tonight – this ’60s crime thriller mystery from director Norman Jewison (And Justice For All, Moonstruck, Rollerball).

It revolves around a black Philadelphia police detective named Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) who is mistakenly suspected of a local murder while passing through a racially hostile Mississippi town. After being cleared of the killing, Tibbs is reluctantly asked by the town’s police chief (Rod Steiger) to investigate the case.

Winning five Oscars upon release – including Best Picture, Best Actor for Steiger and Best Adapted Screenplay – In the Heat of the Night’s blend of murder mystery and social commentary was highly influential, with its powerful story still resonating decades later.

In the Heat of the Night is also available to rent on Apple TV and Google Play. You can check out its trailer right here: