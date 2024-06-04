Search icon

04th Jun 2024

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Nina McLaughlin

‘It was love at first sight in the Hogwarts Great Hall’

Tom Felton had an eight-year relationship with another member of the Harry Potter cast.

The actor shot to worldwide stardom in the 2000s for his role as Harry Potter’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy in the much-loved films.

He was one of a select group of cast members to star in all eight of the movies, and will forever be synonymous with Slytherin character.

Along with the impact the franchise had on his career – and his bank account – it also affected his personal life, and Felton ended up meeting a long-term partner thanks to the Wizarding World.

The actor started dating Jade Olivia Gordon after they met on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2008.

Appropriately, Gordon played Draco’s wife in the flash-forward at the end of the film, and the pair ended up going out together until early 2016.

Felton and Gordon dated for eight years, from 2008 to 2016 (Getty)

Speaking in 2011 about how he met Gordon, Felton told the Daily Mail: “We met on the set five years ago. It was love at first sight in the Hogwarts Great Hall – for me at least. Jade had been asked to be an extra for the day.

“The Slytherin table were doing our naughty thing, looking around for good-looking girls, and she caught my eye.

“The weird thing is, I didn’t really see her or speak to her for about two years after that, then we ran into each other on set again, and three cups of tea later, here we are.”

Felton wasn’t the only member of the Potter cast to find love on the set.

Evanna Lynch, who starred as Luna Lovegood in the films, ended up secretly dating one of her co-stars for almost a decade after they met during filming of the Order of the Phoenix.

