Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

She gave it away in 2015, but no one seemed to notice

The actress that played Luna Lovegood has revealed she had a secret nine-year romance with a Harry Potter co-star.

Evanna Lynch, who starred as the ethereal Hogwarts witch in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s novels, dated Robbie Jarvis, who played a young James Potter.

The pair were romantically involved, out of the public eye, for almost a decade, before splitting up in 2016.

The co-stars met in 2007 after being cast in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

During their romance, Lynch convinced Jarvis to quit eating meat, dairy and eggs, having shared graphic information with him about the animal agriculture industry during a trip to New Zealand.

While the public never caught on, Lynch paid a sweet tribute to her then-beau in May 2015, wishing her “sweetest boy” a happy 29th birthday and said the pair were planning to see a show together.

After parting ways, the pair remained friends and continued attending vegan events together.

Jarvis has a minor role in Harry Potter, playing James Potter in the fifth movie. He did not appear in any of the following films.

However, he went on to appear in a number of TV programmes, including Genie in the House, The History Boys and Waking the Dead, as well as a handful of stage productions.

He is now, The Mirror reports, in a relationship with professional basketball player Zoe Fleck. She is also vegan.

Lynch is now said to be dating a mystery French man, who she introduced to her loved ones at her sister’s wedding. He has not been named, publicly.

“We met in London,” she told RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan in 2022.

“He’s quiet. But he’s meeting the whole family this weekend.”

Daniel Radcliffe opens up about prospect of new actor taking on role of Harry Potter

AI used to create Harry Potter where everyone is stacked

Harry Potter fans demand new series casts Black actor to play Hermione