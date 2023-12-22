Harry Potter fans confused after new Goblet Of Fire scene suddenly appears in movie

Are we all going insane a little bit?

A TikToker is convinced that a deleted scene has magically ‘reappeared’ in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and many others agree.

Filmed in the infamous Hogwarts Great Hall, the wizarding school welcome Durmstrang Institute and Beauxbatons Academy of Magic to compete in the Triwizard Tournament.

It’s a mouthful, buut what’s important to note is that the scene seems memorable – and odd enough – to be remembered.

Prior to the sit down meal, Hogwarts students opt to welcome the two other institutions with their official school song.

Yes Hogwarts apparently have a school song – and it’s called ‘Hoggy Warty Hogwarts’.

The school students start by singing: “Whether we be old and bald or young with scabby knees”, and “for now they’re bare and full of hair, dead flies and bits of fluff.”

As confused as you may be reading this, it’s even more perplexing when you watch it. It’s slightly chaotic, to be fair.

Watch the scene here:

Those in the comments section were equally confused

One person commented: “it’s a deleted scene from the movie that actually happened in the book.”

Another added: ‘There is an extended version of the movie that has extra scenes that were removed for the theatre version so it wasn’t too long.”

A third person commented: “That was definitely cut lmfao tho it does explain the interview where dan was mad that the schools had cool entrances and they had this.”

A fourth said: “Deff don’t remember this lol and I was obsessed with Harry Potter. I passed down my stuff to my oldest now. I’ll check the DVD and VHS.”

“Dude I nearly peed myself the first time I saw the TV cut with this in it sksjshsnsm,” a another added.

Meanwhile, one user offered: “Yes. For the tv versions, they added them back in. It might just be part of the director’s cut.”

Another added: “Oh my gosh thanks for filling me in on that because my cousin and I were both about to flip because we quote almost everything.”

Someone else said: “Lmao in the books Dumbledore has them all pick their favorite tune and everyone finishes at diff times. The Weasley twins chose a funeral march.”

