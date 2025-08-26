Search icon

Entertainment

26th Aug 2025

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2025 gets shock cancellation after one season

Stephen Porzio

The crime thriller series was released just a few weeks ago.

Netflix has cancelled The Waterfront, its 2025 crime drama show from creator Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek, Scream), after one season.

Loosely inspired by Williamson’s own family, the series followed the Buckleys, a clan that has essentially run the seaside town of Havenport, North Carolina, for decades, thanks to their fishing and restaurant businesses.

This empire has started to collapse, however, since patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany, Mindhunter) suffered two heart attacks and stepped back from day-to-day operations.

In response, his wife Belle (Maria Bello, A History of Violence) and son Cane (Jake Weary, Animal Kingdom) turned to drug dealing to keep themselves afloat financially.

However, when Jake gets into trouble in the course of this criminal work, putting the Buckleys at risk in the process, a recovering Harlan returns to seize control of the family’s affairs and steer them to safety.

The Waterfront’s cast also included Melissa Benoist (Whiplash), Michael Gaston (The Leftovers) and Topher Grace (That ’70s Show).

Upon checking out its first episode, JOE said the show mixed “the picturesque coastal setting of Bloodline, the criminal plots of Ozark and the family dynamics of Yellowstone”.

The cancellation is a surprise, given that The Waterfront earned decent reviews and seemed to find an audience on Netflix.

Globally, it was the most-watched English-language series on the streaming service for three weeks following its release on 19 June.

In a statement about the cancellation, creator Williamson – who previously stated he had plans for more of the series – said:

“A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront. While I’m sad the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1.

“I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew. My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who brought their talents to the show both in NC and LA. You were all amazing.

“Thank you to my partners at Universal TV. And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with! It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you.”

All eight episodes of The Waterfront are streaming on Netflix now.

Topics:

Crime Thriller,Netflix,Streaming,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

mystery thriller

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By JOE

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

Crash

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

By Ava Keady

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

By Ava Keady

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

Death

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

By Dan Seddon

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Alexander Skarsgård

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

Migration

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

By Charlie Herbert

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Donald Trump

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories