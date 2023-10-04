The Human Centipede actors had to go through a ‘horrible’ real-life ordeal during filming

Don’t read until you’ve finished eating

2009’s shock horror movie, The Human Centipede, was an instant cult classic.

Causing controversy in numerous countries across the globe, The Human Centipede told the story of a German surgeon who kidnapped three tourists and conjoined them surgically from mouth to anus forming the eponymous Human Centipede.

Directed by Dutch filmmaker, Tom Six, the movie entertained hordes of people around the world before he went onto make a second movie, about an intellectually and psychiatrically impaired English man who watches the first Human Centipede movie before becoming completely infatuated with it, ultimately deciding to create his own centipede.

While the first film certainly wasn’t shy of controversy the second film received substantially more attention due to its excessively graphic depictions of violence, sexual violence, and body horror.

The film was then subject to heavy censorship across the world, with numerous cuts being made to allow its release, and even being banned in New Zealand.

While what the film depicts is undoubtedly pure horrorshow, you’d expect the conditions on set to be rather pleasant right? Incorrect.

Talking on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour podcast about film and everything else, TV presenter and DJ Alex Zane explained that he had a friend who was in the second movie.

He said: “I knew someone who was in The Human Centipede II.”

He then added: “[The actor] said ‘yeah, no we were meant to have these special pants to wear, but they were paper thin’.

“So you really did have your face… And she said it was horrible because you have your nose in between the buttocks of the person in front with very, very little protection.”

A few years back, in another interview with The Guardian, Human Centipede star Ashley C Williams said: “The number one question I get asked is did anyone fart in my mouth? No!

“We were very respectful of one another. The infamous scene where the character at the front of the centipede has to relieve himself was filmed in one take and took 10 seconds. It was easy but I was grateful Tom [the film’s director] didn’t film it for longer than he had to.”

