Search icon

Entertainment

04th Oct 2023

The Human Centipede actors had to go through a ‘horrible’ real-life ordeal during filming

Joseph Loftus

Don’t read until you’ve finished eating

2009’s shock horror movie, The Human Centipede, was an instant cult classic.

Causing controversy in numerous countries across the globe, The Human Centipede told the story of a German surgeon who kidnapped three tourists and conjoined them surgically from mouth to anus forming the eponymous Human Centipede.

Directed by Dutch filmmaker, Tom Six, the movie entertained hordes of people around the world before he went onto make a second movie, about an intellectually and psychiatrically impaired English man who watches the first Human Centipede movie before becoming completely infatuated with it, ultimately deciding to create his own centipede.

While the first film certainly wasn’t shy of controversy the second film received substantially more attention due to its excessively graphic depictions of violence, sexual violence, and body horror.

The film was then subject to heavy censorship across the world, with numerous cuts being made to allow its release, and even being banned in New Zealand.

While what the film depicts is undoubtedly pure horrorshow, you’d expect the conditions on set to be rather pleasant right? Incorrect.

Talking on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour podcast about film and everything else, TV presenter and DJ Alex Zane explained that he had a friend who was in the second movie.

He said: “I knew someone who was in The Human Centipede II.”

He then added: “[The actor] said ‘yeah, no we were meant to have these special pants to wear, but they were paper thin’.

“So you really did have your face… And she said it was horrible because you have your nose in between the buttocks of the person in front with very, very little protection.”

A few years back, in another interview with The Guardian, Human Centipede star Ashley C Williams said: “The number one question I get asked is did anyone fart in my mouth? No!

“We were very respectful of one another. The infamous scene where the character at the front of the centipede has to relieve himself was filmed in one take and took 10 seconds. It was easy but I was grateful Tom [the film’s director] didn’t film it for longer than he had to.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By Steve Hopkins

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

David Guetta has inexplicably remixed a children’s nursery rhyme…

David Guetta

David Guetta has inexplicably remixed a children’s nursery rhyme…

By JOE

BBC releases ChuckleVision on iPlayer as tribute to Barry Chuckle

BBC

BBC releases ChuckleVision on iPlayer as tribute to Barry Chuckle

By James Dawson

Jeremy Vine deletes tweet defending guest who said ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Channel 5

Jeremy Vine deletes tweet defending guest who said ‘minorities have to be squashed’

By Danny Jones

Steven Avery’s mother has offered the wildest Making a Murderer theory of them all

Crime

Steven Avery’s mother has offered the wildest Making a Murderer theory of them all

By JOE

Game of Thrones fans will *really* want to watch this new show now streaming on Netflix

Netflix

Game of Thrones fans will *really* want to watch this new show now streaming on Netflix

By Paul Moore

OFFICIAL: Flight of the Conchords will return to TV for a special episode

TV

OFFICIAL: Flight of the Conchords will return to TV for a special episode

By Paul Moore

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Euro 2028

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

By Callum Boyle

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

By Joseph Loftus

Leyton Orient supporter dies despite fans rushing on pitch to stop game

Football

Leyton Orient supporter dies despite fans rushing on pitch to stop game

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp calls for Tottenham vs Liverpool to be replayed

Football

Jurgen Klopp calls for Tottenham vs Liverpool to be replayed

By Callum Boyle

Tottenham vs Liverpool could be replayed thanks to Premier League rules

Liverpool

Tottenham vs Liverpool could be replayed thanks to Premier League rules

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

JOE’s 100 books to read before you die

Audiobooks

JOE’s 100 books to read before you die

By Simon Clancy

Aston Villa fans plan protests as they decide they’ve had enough

Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans plan protests as they decide they’ve had enough

By Tom Victor

WATCH: Kevin de Bruyne scores incredible goal from long range in Man City celebration party

Kevin De Bruyne

WATCH: Kevin de Bruyne scores incredible goal from long range in Man City celebration party

By Reuben Pinder

Baking soda: the unlikely sports supplement that really works

Baking Soda

Baking soda: the unlikely sports supplement that really works

By Alex Roberts

Muse announce intimate UK benefit show where fans will choose the setlist

Concert

Muse announce intimate UK benefit show where fans will choose the setlist

By Rich Cooper

Amir Khan definitely regrets posting this 2012 tweet

Amir Khan

Amir Khan definitely regrets posting this 2012 tweet

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories