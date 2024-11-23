The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

Eww

This probably explains the red shorts as well

We’re almost a week into this year’s I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been plenty to discuss so far.

From Coleen Rooney giving some insight into her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, to Dean McCullough’s less-than-impressive performances in the Bushtucker trials, it’s great to have the show back on our screens

Considering we’re into the 24th series of the hit ITV show, you probably think you know everything ethere is to know about I’m A Celeb.

But did you know there’s a very deliberate reason for one of the clothing choices for the contestants.

Yes, the red socks are just worn for fashion reasons. In fact, the real reason all the campmates where them is actually pretty grim.

Speaking to UK magazine Woman’s Own last year, the show’s former medic, Bob McCarron, revealed the campmates all wear red socks during their time in the jungle so that the blood from any insect bites doesn’t show up on camera.

He told the publication the red socks were given to celebrities to “disguise bloodstains.” During their time in the jungle, the contestants can be bitten by all sorts of critters, such as

Lovely.

That would probably explain why the celebs wear red shorts and trousers too.