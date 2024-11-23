Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Nov 2024

I’m A Celeb viewers say Ant McPartlin is ‘livid’ with one contestant

Charlie Herbert

I'm A Celeb viewers say Ant McPartlin is 'livid' with one contestant

The host has admitted he was ‘unprofessional’

I’m A Celebrity fans are convinced Ant McPartlin is ‘still livid’ with one of the contestants in this year’s series.

So far one celebrity in particular has born the brunt of the Bushtucker Trials: Radio 1 host Dean McCullough.

The Northern Irishman hasn’t fared too well, and on Thursday’s edition of the show, Ant seemed to get a bit wound up by his attempt at the trial.

During the Lethal Labs trial, Dean ended the trial early by uttering the immortal words ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of her!’

This was when fish guts touched the back of his head, and Ant was visibly irritated by how Dean had approached the trial, having asked Ant and Dec not to tell him which critters or animals were in each box he was sticking his head into.

Ant pointed out that if Dean had known it was only fish guts in the box, he wouldn’t have freaked out and quit.

Later, on the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Unpacked, Ant admitted he had been “unprofessional.”

He told host Sam Thompson: “My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I’m not happy about it.”

But after Friday night’s edition of the show, some viewers reckon Ant is still holding a slight grudge against Dean.

Dean was tackling the High Street of Horrors trial with McFly star Danny Jones, which saw the pair have to deal with electric shocks as they tried to find stars.

Some viewers at home thought Dean was still getting on Ant’s nerves a bit though.

One person wrote on X: “Ant still holding onto anger over Dean quitting the trial yesterday is my level of petty, if Dean says it again Ant might end him!”

Another said: “Danny pushing Dean out the way to go in the crawl space, and Ant laughing maniacally as Dean got electrocuted. the contempt is real.”

A third commented: “Ant doesn’t even hide the fact he hates Dean.”

Someone else added: “God it’s so obvious how much ant despises dean it’s FUNNY.”

“Ant is still f***ing livid with Dean,” a fifth said.

When Dean arrived at the trial clearing, Ant urged him to put his mind to it and not give up.

He said: “Now Dean, I want to have a word with you. What happened yesterday? No stars. What happened the day before? You said ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.’

“You can only change the narrative by sticking with it and getting on with it!”

In the end, Dean collected two stars and Danny six, meaning the camp enjoyed a good sized meal. After the trial, Ant said he was proud of Dean and gave him a hug.

Ant gave Dean a hug after the trial, and said he was proud of him (ITV)

On Saturday’s episode, it will be new camp arrivals Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins who take on the Bushtucker Trial, in the first eating trial of the series.

Related links:

Topics:

Ant McPartlin,Dean McCullough,I'm A Celebrity,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Heartbroken Barry McGuigan opens up about daughter’s death on I’m A Celeb

Barry McGuigan

Heartbroken Barry McGuigan opens up about daughter’s death on I’m A Celeb

By Kat O'Connor

One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal dies aged 35

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal dies aged 35

By Charlie Herbert

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

I'm A Celeb

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

By JOE

Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

Kate Nash

Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

By Charlie Herbert

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

Netflix

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

By Stephen Porzio

One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

action

One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

Sci-Fi

Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Ellen DeGeneres is moving to the UK following Trump’s election win

Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres is moving to the UK following Trump’s election win

By Zoe Hodges

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

I'm A Celeb

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

By JOE

Scientists have named a drink that reduces the harm of fatty food and fast food

Diet

Scientists have named a drink that reduces the harm of fatty food and fast food

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

Kate Nash

Kate Nash launches OnlyFans to help fund her UK tour

By Charlie Herbert

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

London

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

By Charlie Herbert

Jeff Stelling says football broadcasters ‘chasing younger audiences’ is wrong

Jeff Stelling

Jeff Stelling says football broadcasters ‘chasing younger audiences’ is wrong

By Charlie Herbert

Astronauts stranded in space since June have been surviving on ‘soup made from their own urine’

International Space Station

Astronauts stranded in space since June have been surviving on ‘soup made from their own urine’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Amber snow warnings in place as Storm Bert hits UK

Amber snow warnings in place as Storm Bert hits UK

By Charlie Herbert

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

Netflix

Brilliant Irish revenge thriller streaming on Netflix and barely anyone knows about it

By Stephen Porzio

Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

By JOE

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow all the action in our live hub

Liverpool

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow all the action in our live hub

By Zoe Hodges

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

sensitive

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

Ipswich Town

The Premier League: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

Load more stories