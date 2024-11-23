I’m A Celeb viewers say Ant McPartlin is ‘livid’ with one contestant

The host has admitted he was ‘unprofessional’

I’m A Celebrity fans are convinced Ant McPartlin is ‘still livid’ with one of the contestants in this year’s series.

So far one celebrity in particular has born the brunt of the Bushtucker Trials: Radio 1 host Dean McCullough.

The Northern Irishman hasn’t fared too well, and on Thursday’s edition of the show, Ant seemed to get a bit wound up by his attempt at the trial.

During the Lethal Labs trial, Dean ended the trial early by uttering the immortal words ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of her!’

This was when fish guts touched the back of his head, and Ant was visibly irritated by how Dean had approached the trial, having asked Ant and Dec not to tell him which critters or animals were in each box he was sticking his head into.

Ant pointed out that if Dean had known it was only fish guts in the box, he wouldn’t have freaked out and quit.

Later, on the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Unpacked, Ant admitted he had been “unprofessional.”

He told host Sam Thompson: “My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I’m not happy about it.”

But after Friday night’s edition of the show, some viewers reckon Ant is still holding a slight grudge against Dean.

Dean was tackling the High Street of Horrors trial with McFly star Danny Jones, which saw the pair have to deal with electric shocks as they tried to find stars.

Some viewers at home thought Dean was still getting on Ant’s nerves a bit though.

Danny and Dean’s shopping spree means 8 Stars for Camp tonight! 🛍️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YR64VnWPm0 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2024

One person wrote on X: “Ant still holding onto anger over Dean quitting the trial yesterday is my level of petty, if Dean says it again Ant might end him!”

Another said: “Danny pushing Dean out the way to go in the crawl space, and Ant laughing maniacally as Dean got electrocuted. the contempt is real.”

A third commented: “Ant doesn’t even hide the fact he hates Dean.”

Someone else added: “God it’s so obvious how much ant despises dean it’s FUNNY.”

god it’s so obvious how much ant despises dean it’s FUNNY #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZPzOsDoXFd — ⚽️ (@awfchannah) November 22, 2024

“Ant is still f***ing livid with Dean,” a fifth said.

When Dean arrived at the trial clearing, Ant urged him to put his mind to it and not give up.

He said: “Now Dean, I want to have a word with you. What happened yesterday? No stars. What happened the day before? You said ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.’

“You can only change the narrative by sticking with it and getting on with it!”

In the end, Dean collected two stars and Danny six, meaning the camp enjoyed a good sized meal. After the trial, Ant said he was proud of Dean and gave him a hug.

Ant gave Dean a hug after the trial, and said he was proud of him (ITV)

On Saturday’s episode, it will be new camp arrivals Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins who take on the Bushtucker Trial, in the first eating trial of the series.