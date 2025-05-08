Search icon

08th May 2025

An absolute cult classic thriller movie is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

The film is also currently streaming on Disney+.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 8 May) is The Empty Man, the incredible mystery horror thriller epic that came out in 2020.

Set mostly in modern-day Missouri, the film follows a grieving retired cop named James Lasombra (James Badge Dale, Spectral) who is asked by his friend, Nora (Marin Ireland, Sneaky Pete), to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, Amanda (Sasha Frolova, Red Sparrow).

Amanda seemingly packed up the night, leaving the ominous message on the bathroom mirror: “The Empty Man made me do it.”

“As he investigates this mysterious figure further, James begins to see and hear strange things, and is forced to come to terms with his past and what it means for his future,” the plot synopsis reads.

Loosely based on the comic book series of the same name, don’t let The Empty Man’s generic title stop you from seeking it out this ambitious, nerve-rattling horror thriller.

As James investigates Amanda’s disappearance, he uncovers a sinister, strange web involving the titular local legend, a group of missing teenagers that possibly summoned it, tulpas and a shady organisation titled The Pontifex Institute hiding its sinister motivations in plain sight.

The movie also begins with an absolutely terrifying opening 22-minute sequence set in ’90s Bhutan, which only links up to the plotline involving the ex-cop towards the end of the 137-minute-long flick.

The Empty Man was written and directed by David Prior in his feature debut, with his script exploring a variety of weighty themes, including existentialism, identity and nihilism.

It’s worth noting, too, that Prior got his start directing documentaries about David Fincher’s films.

As such, he imbues his debut with the same dark style that Fincher brought to the likes of Gone Girl, Mindhunter and Zodiac.

Though it received middling reviews upon release, The Empty Man quickly earned reappraisal and is now seen by many critics as a modern cult classic.

The movie is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning at Film4 at 12.40am. It’s also available to stream on Disney+.

Here are the other films airing on TV tonight:

Jesus Christ Superstar – BBC Four – 8pm

The 1973 adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera.

The Rock – ITV4 – 9pm

In this deliriously fun action flick, a former SAS captain (Sean Connery) and an FBI chemist (Nicolas Cage) team up to stop a rogue general (Ed Harris) from launching chemical weapons on Alcatraz Island into San Francisco.

Wild Card – Film4 – 9pm

The star-studded, underseen action thriller with Jason Statham as a gambling addict and bodyguard in Las Vegas. We’ve recommended it before.

Couples Retreat – Comedy Central – 9pm

Vince Vaughn leads the cast of this critically panned comedy about four couples who go on a retreat together.

Imposter – Legend – 9pm

A decent sci-fi thriller based on a Philip K. Dick story about a man (Gary Sinise) in a near-future who is accused of being an alien replicant.

And Then There Were None – Sky Arts – 9pm

The ’70s movie adaptation of Agatha Christie’s legendary mystery novel starring Oliver Reed and Richard Attenborough.

The Invisible Woman – BBC Four – 10.10pm

Ralph Fiennes directs and stars in this well-liked biographical drama about Charles Dickens.

Commando – Film4 – 10.50pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s soldier must rescue his daughter after she’s abducted by mercenaries in this ’80s action flick that is cheesy fun.

Universal Soldier: Regeneration – Legend – 10.55pm

The underseen action sci-fi sequel gem that we’ve also recommended before.

The Flock – Legend – 10.55pm

Claire Danes and Richard Gere headline this gritty thriller as Department of Public Safety agents on the hunt for a missing girl.

Over one million households set to get £420 boost as new government rules come in

government

Over one million households set to get £420 boost as new government rules come in

By Dan Seddon

Ticketmaster warning for Ed Sheeran’s Portman Road tickets as general sale begins

Ed Sheeran

Ticketmaster warning for Ed Sheeran’s Portman Road tickets as general sale begins

By Stephen Hurrell

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

By Charlie Herbert

News anchors slammed for claiming cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ the conclave

Cardinals

News anchors slammed for claiming cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ the conclave

By Nina McLaughlin

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Climbing on Winston Churchill statue to become a crime

Crime

Climbing on Winston Churchill statue to become a crime

By Dan Seddon

