An absolute cult classic thriller movie is on TV tonight

The film is also currently streaming on Disney+.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 8 May) is The Empty Man, the incredible mystery horror thriller epic that came out in 2020.

Set mostly in modern-day Missouri, the film follows a grieving retired cop named James Lasombra (James Badge Dale, Spectral) who is asked by his friend, Nora (Marin Ireland, Sneaky Pete), to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, Amanda (Sasha Frolova, Red Sparrow).

Amanda seemingly packed up the night, leaving the ominous message on the bathroom mirror: “The Empty Man made me do it.”

“As he investigates this mysterious figure further, James begins to see and hear strange things, and is forced to come to terms with his past and what it means for his future,” the plot synopsis reads.

Loosely based on the comic book series of the same name, don’t let The Empty Man’s generic title stop you from seeking it out this ambitious, nerve-rattling horror thriller.

As James investigates Amanda’s disappearance, he uncovers a sinister, strange web involving the titular local legend, a group of missing teenagers that possibly summoned it, tulpas and a shady organisation titled The Pontifex Institute hiding its sinister motivations in plain sight.

The movie also begins with an absolutely terrifying opening 22-minute sequence set in ’90s Bhutan, which only links up to the plotline involving the ex-cop towards the end of the 137-minute-long flick.

The Empty Man was written and directed by David Prior in his feature debut, with his script exploring a variety of weighty themes, including existentialism, identity and nihilism.

It’s worth noting, too, that Prior got his start directing documentaries about David Fincher’s films.

As such, he imbues his debut with the same dark style that Fincher brought to the likes of Gone Girl, Mindhunter and Zodiac.

Though it received middling reviews upon release, The Empty Man quickly earned reappraisal and is now seen by many critics as a modern cult classic.

