Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Jun 2024

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Ryan Price

The second season was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

A hugely popular Netflix series that left fans with many unanswered questions is finally set to return with a second season after five years.

The Society first appeared on the streaming platform in 2019.

The ten-part American mystery drama follows the story of a group of teenagers who must learn to run their own community after the rest of the population of their town disappears.

The mystery commences when the students of the local Connecticut high school come home early from a canceled field trip only to find that everyone else is gone.

And as if things couldn’t get any more bizarre, a dense forest then starts to appear, totally surrounding the town, while the outside world cannot be contacted by telephone or internet.

So, as a result, the teens are forced to devise their own rules to survive with extremely limited resources.

The show stars several up-and-coming actors including Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon and Olivia DeJonge.

The final episode of season one left fans battling with a pretty major cliffhanger and now, after five years, the wait for a conclusion looks like it could finally be over.

Speaking to Variety, the show’s creator Christopher Keyser said: “This wasn’t a normal cancellation. This wasn’t about not having the audience or we didn’t believe in it anymore. There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives in the one year we were able to make it.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

“I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb [executive producer] about how we might bring this back in some way.

“We don’t have an answer yet, and I wouldn’t count on it, but I don’t do that with every show that gets cancelled.”

He added: “The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed.

“I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

Related Links:

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix has added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Clint Eastwood’s final Western has just been added to Netflix

Topics:

Entertainment,Netflix,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Viewers praise ‘incredibly unsettling’ true crime doc available to stream in the UK

Documentary

Viewers praise ‘incredibly unsettling’ true crime doc available to stream in the UK

By Ryan Price

One of the most iconic thriller movies ever has been added to Netflix

Netflix

One of the most iconic thriller movies ever has been added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

How to watch Belgium vs Romania tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Belgium

How to watch Belgium vs Romania tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

David Jason

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers say new BBC police drama is ‘better than Happy Valley’

Blue Lights

Viewers say new BBC police drama is ‘better than Happy Valley’

By Nina McLaughlin

Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

murder mystery

Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

Helen Mirren

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

By Zoe Hodges

Justin Timberlake sends message to fans at first concert since arrest

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake sends message to fans at first concert since arrest

By Charlie Herbert

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

Beer

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

By Charlie Herbert

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

euro 2024

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

By Harry Warner

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

Football

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

David Jason

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

Arsenal

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

By Harry Warner

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

By Callum Boyle

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories