Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

The second season was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

A hugely popular Netflix series that left fans with many unanswered questions is finally set to return with a second season after five years.

The Society first appeared on the streaming platform in 2019.

The ten-part American mystery drama follows the story of a group of teenagers who must learn to run their own community after the rest of the population of their town disappears.

The mystery commences when the students of the local Connecticut high school come home early from a canceled field trip only to find that everyone else is gone.

And as if things couldn’t get any more bizarre, a dense forest then starts to appear, totally surrounding the town, while the outside world cannot be contacted by telephone or internet.

So, as a result, the teens are forced to devise their own rules to survive with extremely limited resources.

The show stars several up-and-coming actors including Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon and Olivia DeJonge.

The final episode of season one left fans battling with a pretty major cliffhanger and now, after five years, the wait for a conclusion looks like it could finally be over.

Speaking to Variety, the show’s creator Christopher Keyser said: “This wasn’t a normal cancellation. This wasn’t about not having the audience or we didn’t believe in it anymore. There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives in the one year we were able to make it.

“I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb [executive producer] about how we might bring this back in some way.

“We don’t have an answer yet, and I wouldn’t count on it, but I don’t do that with every show that gets cancelled.”

He added: “The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed.

“I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

