Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Taylor Swift has been making huge donations to food banks across the UK throughout her Eras tour.

Last month, the pop superstar brought her record-breaking tour to the UK, performing dates in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and London.

And whilst she’s been delighting stadiums full of thousands of fans with her three-hour concerts, the 34-year-old has also been donating to food banks in each location.

According to a charity in Liverpool, where Swift played three nights at Anfield, the Shake It Off singer provided a full year’s worth of meals to them.

Rich Jones, chief executive of St. Andrew’s Community Network, which runs 11 food banks, told the Guardian: “It’s the most incredible gift.

“Because of rising prices, rising need and falling donations, we’ve been having to subsidise our food ourselves for a long while.

“It’s fair to say that Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months – and that gives us the breathing space to focus on fundraising efforts going forward.”

On social media, one person suggested the pop star has done “more than the government has in 14 years to eradicated food poverty.”

It wasn’t just in Liverpool that Swift made a donation of this magnitude.

After the concerts in the north-west, she performed at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

In the Welsh capital, she made a discreet donation to Cardiff Foodbank, which covered 10,800 meals.

The charity’s chief executive Rachel Biggs said: “We’re going to buy an articulated lorry full of food and other most-needed items to supplement our emergency food parcels.

“This will provide the weight equivalent to feeding 1,200 people three meals a day, for three days … This will be 2.5 weeks of what we typically distribute.”

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Food Project thanked the singer for a donation she made to them following her three-night run performing at Murrayfield. Whilst they didn’t reveal the amount donated, the charity said it would make a big difference.

This isn’t the first time Swift has made donations like this either. Billboard reports that food banks in Arizona, Nevada and Florida all received donations from the singer during the North America leg of her tour.