Search icon

Entertainment

01st Jul 2024

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Charlie Herbert

taylor swift

‘It’s the most incredible gift’

Taylor Swift has been making huge donations to food banks across the UK throughout her Eras tour.

Last month, the pop superstar brought her record-breaking tour to the UK, performing dates in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and London.

And whilst she’s been delighting stadiums full of thousands of fans with her three-hour concerts, the 34-year-old has also been donating to food banks in each location.

According to a charity in Liverpool, where Swift played three nights at Anfield, the Shake It Off singer provided a full year’s worth of meals to them.

Rich Jones, chief executive of St. Andrew’s Community Network, which runs 11 food banks, told the Guardian: “It’s the most incredible gift.

“Because of rising prices, rising need and falling donations, we’ve been having to subsidise our food ourselves for a long while.

“It’s fair to say that Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months – and that gives us the breathing space to focus on fundraising efforts going forward.”

On social media, one person suggested the pop star has done “more than the government has in 14 years to eradicated food poverty.”

It wasn’t just in Liverpool that Swift made a donation of this magnitude.

After the concerts in the north-west, she performed at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

In the Welsh capital, she made a discreet donation to Cardiff Foodbank, which covered 10,800 meals.

The charity’s chief executive Rachel Biggs said: “We’re going to buy an articulated lorry full of food and other most-needed items to supplement our emergency food parcels.

“This will provide the weight equivalent to feeding 1,200 people three meals a day, for three days … This will be 2.5 weeks of what we typically distribute.”

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Food Project thanked the singer for a donation she made to them following her three-night run performing at Murrayfield. Whilst they didn’t reveal the amount donated, the charity said it would make a big difference.

This isn’t the first time Swift has made donations like this either. Billboard reports that food banks in Arizona, Nevada and Florida all received donations from the singer during the North America leg of her tour.

Related links:

Topics:

Eras tour,food banks,Taylor Swift

RELATED ARTICLES

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

Dave Grohl takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

By Nina McLaughlin

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

SZA breaks silence after Glastonbury headline set plagued with technical issues

Glastonbury

SZA breaks silence after Glastonbury headline set plagued with technical issues

By Charlie Herbert

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

By Zoe Hodges

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

Idris Elba

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

By Simon Kelly

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

Air Travel

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

England

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

By Harry Warner

Load more stories