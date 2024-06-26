Search icon

26th Jun 2024

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing 'memory loss' after attending her Eras Tour

Charlie Herbert

There’s an explanation for the apparent memory loss

Taylor Swift fans have been claiming that they can’t remember from her concerts once they return home.

The pop sensation has been taking the UK by storm in recent weeks as her Eras tour arrived on British shores.

Featuring more than 40 songs and lasting almost four hours, you’d be forgiven for not remembering absolutely every detail from the show if you were in attendance.

But some fans have been reporting that they’ve can’t remember anything from the concert.

A number of Swifties have taken to social media to share their experiences, with some saying they don’t remember the concert “at all.”

On TikTok, one fan said: “Post concert depression? No, I have post-concert amnesia because why do I not remember the eras tour at all? I was there and know it was the time of my life, but why do I not remember it?”

Another fan said her memories of the show were all a “blur”, adding: “I literally don’t remember anything. Eras tour amnesia.”

It turns out that these Swifties are actually experiencing a phenomenon known as post concert amnesia, which is a recognised syndrome amongst psychologists.

The heightened emotions and multi-sensory experience of a concert like Swift’s make it difficult for some to form memories, according to experts.

It’s a similar phenomenon to the memory loss people experience after a traumatic event, or any other event that is likely to heighten your emotions, such as a wedding.

Dr Punit Shah, a psychologist and lecturer based at University of Bath, told MailOnline: “When people experience trauma, sometimes that memory gets blocked out or isn’t formed properly.

“That isn’t to say Taylor’s concerts are traumatic, but the emotion of the situation can mean people are so immersed in it and emotional that the details of the event aren’t as well formed as they might expect.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour arrived in the UK this month (Getty)

She explained that this is happening for Swift fans because “there is a real anticipation around it and it ramps up your emotions.”

People’s emotional response to an event can “either solidify that memory or weaken it” Dr Shah continued.

“So some people attending these concerts will find them very memorable and will form what’s called a flashbulb memory, where you remember a lot about what’s happened in that situation.

“But for some people the emotion of the situation can mean that the memory trace isn’t laid down as strongly.”

Whilst the Eras tour was taking place in the US, American fans reported similar memory loss.

Ewan McNay, an associate professor in the department of psychology at the State University of New York, told Time: “This is not a concert-specific phenomenon – it can happen any time you’re in a highly emotional state.”

As the body’s stress levels increase, the neurons associated with memory start firing indiscriminately. McNay explained that this makes it “really hard” to form new memories. He continued: “If you’re slightly on edge, with a little bit of excitement, you’ll actually remember better. But too much excitement pushes you over the edge in terms of memory formation, and you’re unable to make memories.”

