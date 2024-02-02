Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

Suits spin-off series confirmed after legal drama’s huge Netflix resurgence

George McKay

“Let’s go, I’d do it.”

While Netflix is notorious for cancelling fan favourites after just a season or two, it can also lead a resurgence in old series after they look to be dead and buried.

One resurgence in particular is the beloved Suits, which, after ending in 2019, gained a whole new hoard of fans when it landed on the streamer.

And now old fans and new fans alike can rejoice, as Suits: LA has just been confirmed, according to Variety.

The programme will follow Ted Black, a new character and former federal prosecutor who moves his high-powered practice from the legal battleground of New York to LA.

Aaron Korsh, the original series creator will write the pilot alongside original producers Doug Liman, Dave Bartis and Gene Klein.

Filming is currently scheduled to take place in March in Vancouver, home of the original filming location for the series.

There are no casting announcements made as of yet, and we have no confirmation of any returning cast members.

The official Suits: LA synopsis reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

“All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Suits star shares update on spin-off after massive Netflix resurgence

In a recent interview with E!, star of the original show Patrick J. Adams said he would be well up for a return, particularly a spinoff with his co-star Meghan Markle.

“I think Meghan is a fantastic actress,” Patrick said at the 2024 Golden Globes. “We’d be lucky to have her back in the industry.”

Of course, the real challenge here is the fact Markle is preoccupied being the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

The actress called time on her profession in 2017 after taking up royal duties and it doesn’t look likely she’ll ever return to acting, stating in a Variety interview in 2022, “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

That doesn’t seem to put off Adams though, who is firmly up for a spinoff with his on-screen wife: “Let’s go, I’d do it,” he shared. “I’m ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

Speaking of the resurgence in Suits love, Adams added: “I’m totally astounded it’s found a second life. I feel honoured.

“When you walk away from a show, you think that’s it and you’re going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it’s incredible.”

