21st Nov 2024

An underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

Ava Keady

Bruce Willis and Sarah Jessica Parker star in the 1993 film.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (21 November) is Striking Distance, the 1993 American action thriller was directed by Rowdy Herrington (Gladiator, Road House).

The film stars Bruce Willis as Thomas (Tom) Hardy, a Pittsburgh homicide detective who becomes ostracised by his fellow officers after turning in his partner and cousin, Jimmy Detillo, for using excessive force.

Tom is transferred to the river rescue team after Jimmy falls to his death from a bridge.

Two years later, the bodies of murdered young women begin turning up in the water, however, all the discovered women were previously romantically linked to Tom.

With the help of his new partner, Jo Christman (Sarah Jessica Parker), Tom conducts his search to find the killer.

Though Striking Distance did not earn great reviews from critics upon release, it was a box office hit.

Plus, movie lovers may be interested to see Bruce Willis team up with the director of cult classic Road House for this interesting mix of the action thriller and murder mystery genres.

Striking Distance is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 11.10pm.

It is also available to rent on Google Play.

Here are the other movies on TV this evening:

I Know Where I’m Going! – BBC Four – 8.10pm

This 1945 rom-com follows Joan, a stubborn English woman who sets out to travel and marry Robert, a wealthy industrialist.

The Black Phone – Film4 – 9pm

A 2021 horror/mystery adaption of Joe Hill’s eponymous fictional short story, starring Ethan Hawke.

Passenger 57 – ITV4 – 9pm

Wesley Snipes stars in this 1992 action thriller following an L.A. flight which gets hijacked by an international terrorist..

Capricorn One – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A 1977 thriller where a reporter discovers a crewed mission’s Mars landing has all been faked.

Jojo Rabbit – Film4 – 11.05pm

The historical comedy-drama that won Taika Waititi an Oscar.

