23rd Jan 2024

Stranger Things star gives up acting after producer ‘asks to have a threesome’

Callum Boyle

She played Chrissy Cunningham in Season Four of Stranger Things

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has revealed that she has given up acting to focus on streaming after a number of bad experience on recent projects, which includes a producer ‘asking her to have a threesome.’

Speaking on a stream, Van Dien explained why she had turned down recent projects and recalled the experience with the producer.

She said: “The fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.

“And with streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc etc.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them.

“So like, that’s my boss. And I didn’t, and I cried. I was so upset.”

Additionally, Van Dien – who played Chrissy Cunningham in Season Four of the Netflix show – also had to deal with trolling from fans of the programme.

Co-star Joesph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson, was asked about the abuse at a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con on March 4, with The Independent reporting that he labelled the abuse as “awful”.

“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place,” he replied.

“It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.

“It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting.

“I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

