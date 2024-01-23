Stranger Things star gives up acting after producer ‘asks to have a threesome’

She played Chrissy Cunningham in Season Four of Stranger Things

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has revealed that she has given up acting to focus on streaming after a number of bad experience on recent projects, which includes a producer ‘asking her to have a threesome.’

Speaking on a stream, Van Dien explained why she had turned down recent projects and recalled the experience with the producer.

She said: “The fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.

“And with streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc etc.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them.

“So like, that’s my boss. And I didn’t, and I cried. I was so upset.”

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch streaming instead of acting after producer asked her for sexual favors pic.twitter.com/ziEBFiQgAZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 9, 2023

Additionally, Van Dien – who played Chrissy Cunningham in Season Four of the Netflix show – also had to deal with trolling from fans of the programme.

Co-star Joesph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson, was asked about the abuse at a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con on March 4, with The Independent reporting that he labelled the abuse as “awful”.

“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place,” he replied.

“It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.

“It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting.

“I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

Related links: