Stranger Things star gives up acting after producer ‘asks to have a threesome’

She played Chrissy Cunningham in Season Four of Stranger Things
Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has revealed that she has given up acting to focus on streaming after a number of bad experience on recent projects, which includes a producer ‘asking her to have a threesome.’
Speaking on a stream, Van Dien explained why she had turned down recent projects and recalled the experience with the producer.
She said: “The fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.
“And with streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc etc.
“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them.
“So like, that’s my boss. And I didn’t, and I cried. I was so upset.”
Additionally, Van Dien – who played Chrissy Cunningham in Season Four of the Netflix show – also had to deal with trolling from fans of the programme.
Co-star Joesph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson, was asked about the abuse at a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con on March 4, with The Independent reporting that he labelled the abuse as “awful”.
“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place,” he replied.
“It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.
“It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting.
“I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”
